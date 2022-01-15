Italian fashion pioneer Nino Cerruti has died

Roma (AFP) Pioneering Italian fashion designer Nino Cerruti has died at the age of 91, it was learned on Saturday.

Cerruti, who dressed many Hollywood stars in his heyday, introduced “casual chic” to menswear when he created the first deconstructed jacket in the 1970s.

He died in hospital in Vercelli, in the northwest region of Piedmont, where he had been admitted for hip surgery, Italian daily Corriere della Sera reported on its website.

Cerruti was one of the leading figures of 20th century men’s ready-to-wear, with an allure that was both stylish and relaxed.

“I want men freer in their elegance, more elegant in their freedom,” he once said.

Tall and slim, Cerruti always insisted he be the first to try his designs, many of which he kept stored in the woolen mill his grandfather founded in the northern town of Biella in 1881.

“I always dressed the same person, myself,” he once said.

tributes poured in for the designer on Saturday.

“A giant among Italian entrepreneurs has left us,” said Gilberto Pichetto, Deputy Minister of Economic Development.

“The smartest man in Italy”

Born in 1930 in Biella, Cerruti dreamed of becoming a journalist.

Cerruti opened its first boutique in Paris in 1967, launching its luxury brand into worldwide fame Ralph GATTI AFP / File

But after the death of his father when he was 20 years old, he was forced to abandon his philosophy studies to take over the family textile factory.

In the 1960s, he met Giorgio Armani and hired him as a men’s fashion designer.

The duo had a profound impact on the fashion world, before Armani diversified with its own fashion house in 1975.

On Saturday, Carla Capasa, president of the National Chamber of Italian Fashion, mourned the death of “the most stylish man in Italy”.

She called the designer, often seen at his fashion shows in his signature yellow sweater, “a great innovator, a creative visionary and a forerunner of many of today’s realities” in fashion.

“He leaves a great legacy: the courage to invest and believe in youth. It was he who believed in a very young Giorgio Armani.”

Cerruti opened its first boutique in Paris in 1967, launching its luxury brand on the path to world fame.

“Clothes only exist when someone puts them on. I would like these clothes to continue to live, to be imbued with life,” he said.

“Clothing Philosopher”

As French students revolted in May 1968, he revolutionized fashion by asking models and models to parade in the same clothes.

“Pants gave freedom to women,” he said.

He created his first line of women’s clothing in the 1970s, a branch of the company which, two decades later, would account for a fifth of its turnover.

He then turned to perfumes, watches, shoes and jewellery.

The man nicknamed the “philosopher of clothing” has dressed American actors Richard Gere and Robert Redford as well as French star Jean-Paul Belmondo.

He also made appearances in the Hollywood films “Cannes Man” (1996) and “Holy Man” (1998).

In the 1990s, his fashion house was asked to be the official designer of the Ferrari Formula 1 team.

Struggling to keep pace with the highly competitive world of luxury fashion as an independent business, he resold his “Cerruti 1881” brand to Italian investors in 2001. It was then taken over by an American investment fund, then by the Chinese group Trinity.

After the sale, he returned to the family home in Biella.

AFP 2022