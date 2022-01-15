Suhana Khan dresses up in glamorous dress up and we love it





Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter, Suhana Khan, has secured a place for herself in the world of up-and-coming fashionistas. Although Bollywood is not yet in the picture for her, she is leading the style trends. Suhana needs no effort to turn heads and if her latest look isn’t proof, then nothing else is. This time, she decided to brighten it up a bit. What do you expect when someone like Suhana plays dress up? Glamor, glamor and more glamor. In line with our expectations, Suhana chose a cropped, long-sleeved, button-up knit cardigan. She paired it with a tight mini skirt in black in the mirror selfie she dropped on her Instagram Stories. The large buttons are absolutely chic accenting the beige border lined with red piping. There is a tint or rouge for every girl and Suhana believes in it. She painted her perfectly manicured nails a bright, bold red. She also posed with a Chanel bag that features a front flap with a top handle and interlocking chain. Looked: Not so long ago, Suhana posted some photos of herself which left her fans in awe. She posed in a satin camisole dress with a plunging cowl neck. Brilliant during the golden hour, Suhana chose minimal accessories. She decided to minimize makeup with just a swipe of kajal. “Wait let me pose for you,” she captioned the photos. The 21-year-old, a film graduate from Ardingly College in England, was recently spotted in Mumbai. It was the first time she was seen in public in India after her brother Aryan Khan was released on bail in a drug case. In a video shared online, Suhana was seen surprised by street cameras recording while wading through traffic. She immediately tried to hide her face and then wore her black mask. Suhana takes a film course at the Tisch School of the Arts in New York. Read all the latest news, breaking news and updates on coronavirus here.

