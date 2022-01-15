Fashion
Michelle Keegan looks sensational in a leggy black dress as she poses on the John Bishop Show
Michelle Keegan looks sensational in a leggy black mini dress and thigh high boots as she poses backstage at The John Bishop Show
Michelle Keegan looked sensational as she posed backstage at The John Bishop Show on Saturday.
The actress, 34, took to Instagram to share the gorgeous snaps which saw her wearing a leggy black dress paired with thigh high boots.
The velvet number, which is by designer ESAU YORI, showed off her sensational curves and sported stunning cap sleeves.
Wow: Michelle Keegan, 34, looked sensational as she posed backstage at the John Bishop Show on Saturday
Michelle tied her brunette tresses into a sleek bun, while leaving streaks to frame her face.
She wore stunning makeup, complete with black winged eyeliner and swipes of mascara.
The former Coronation Street star knew her angles for photos as she posed with her arm on her hip and her leg stretched out.
Stunner: The actress took to Instagram to share the gorgeous snaps which saw her wearing a leggy black dress paired with thigh high boots
Beautiful appearance: The velvet number, which is from designer ESAU YORI, showed off her sensational curves and sported stunning capped sleeves.
Michelle then left the ITV show in a knee-length black quilted jacket, gray hoodie and leggings.
The star rolled a suitcase beside her while wearing a blue disposable face mask.
She tied her locks in a messy bun as she got into a waiting taxi.
On my way! Michelle then left the ITV show in a knee-length black padded jacket, gray hoodie and leggings
Coming home: The star rolled a suitcase by her side while wearing a blue disposable face mask
Laid back: She tied her locks in a messy bun as she entered a waiting taxi
Also on the Saturday night show was Bill Bailey, who came out behind the Brassic actress.
He wore black pants with boots, a black jacket and a blue shirt for the outing.
The appearance on the show comes after Michelle caused the temperatures to soar last week when she took to her Instagram Stories to share a sizzling bikini snap.
Good mood: Also on the Saturday night show was Bill Bailey, who came out behind the Brassic actress.
Handsome: He wore black pants with boots, a black jacket and a blue shirt for the outing
She showcased her incredible figure in a strapless lilac bikini top and ripped jeans while sipping a cocktail – after breaking her ban on Dry January.
Michelle had certainly sunbathed as she showed off her suntanned tan in ripped black denim shorts and the busty bikini top.
She donned a pair of sunglasses as her dark hair fell down her back in beachy waves.
Michelle showed she wasn’t afraid to indulge on her vacation by later uploading a photo of her lunch as she tucked into a creamy pasta dish with fresh herbs and onion.
Good mood: He chatted with fans outside the show, before getting into a waiting taxi
Appearance: The trio spoke about the news of the show
Beach babe: It comes after Michelle caused the temperatures to soar last week when she took to her Instagram Stories to share a sizzling bikini photo
