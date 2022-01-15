Fashion
These are the best brands of affordable dress shirts for $100 or less
When it comes to looking professional, men flock to don their best-tailored suit. And while your jacket, shoes or tie can usually get all the attention, it’s the dress shirt that’s the real star of the show.
A dress shirt can take one of your simple outfits and make it new and refreshed. For example, instead of pairing the traditional white button-down shirt with your favorite suit, opt for a colorful top to offset the ensemble. As a guy, it’s valuable to have an assortment of different dress shirts in your closet. It lets you mix and match them with other pieces in your wardrobe to create new looks.
It’s great to have your collared button-down shirt in a variety of colors, but you should also consider them in different styles, fabrics, and fits. As most men probably know, depending on the style and quality of your shirt, you can pay hundreds of dollars for a nice dress shirt. At SPY, we’re not here to tell you what to spend on a dress shirt, but rather to walk you through when it’s okay to splurge on a luxury shirt from a luxury fashion house and when it’s appropriate. to save on an everyday shirt. brand with one of the best affordable dress shirts for men.
Affordable dress shirts are considered an afterthought by some men because they think the shirt’s collar doesn’t support a tie, or its thread count isn’t high enough to be worn multiple times. However, this is not the case at all. Over the years, brands have intensified their production to offer men quality and stylish shirts at lower prices.
Now don’t get me wrong, you should definitely go for a fancy shirt if you don’t mind spending some cash or if you have a special day coming up. But if you’re looking for an everyday dress shirt to wear to the office, to a job interview, or to church, then there’s nothing wrong with choosing an affordable dress shirt.
Below we’ve rounded up our favorites affordable dress shirt brands that won’t put too much money in your bank account.
1. Banana Republic Non-Iron Dress Shirt
Banana Republic has always been known for stellar clothing at reasonable prices, including this slim-fit light blue shirt. It is made of 100% cotton and does not even require you to iron it before wearing it. Not to mention that it is also wrinkle resistant. Whether you decide to wear this bad boy with a costume or accompanied, you’re sure to look dapper than ever.
Buy: Banana Republic Non-Iron Slim Fit Dress Shirt $79.50
2. Club Monaco Stretch Poplin Dress Shirt
Now you know we couldn’t curate a list of affordable, finely tailored dress shirts without giving Club Monaco a shout out. The Signature dress shirt is made mostly of cotton, so it feels soft against the skin. The dress shirt has a slim fit, making it an ideal shirt for men looking for a naturally comfortable fit.
Buy: Club Monaco stretch poplin dress shirt $98.50
3. Calvin Klein Herringbone Non-Iron Dress Shirt
For guys who shop on Amazon frequently, this one’s for you. This herringbone shirt has a slim fit and a point collar perfect for anyone who likes to change up their tie knot. The shirt also wicks away moisture to help you stay dry and cool when you start to warm up. If you’re not a fan of gray, there are several other colors.
4. Brooks Brothers Regular Fit Dress Shirt
If you’re looking for a dress shirt that’s an instant classic, then you can’t go wrong with this one from Brooks Brothers. It comes in four different fits: extra slim, slim, regular and relaxed. This affordable dress shirt is made from a fine weave stretched from Supima cotton and spandex. It looks great with a suit or just a tie.
Buy: Brooks Brothers Regular Fit Dress Shirt $73.50
5. Nautica Classic Fit Oxford Shirt
Want to dress a little more casual without radically changing your outfit? Try an oxford shirt. This versatile piece lets you achieve your professional look without going too over the top. The shirt is crafted from cotton and spandex to provide a relaxed fit. You don’t even have to wear a tie with this top and you can also leave it untucked.
Buy: Nautica Classic Fit Oxford Shirt $59.50
6. Polo Ralph Lauren Classic Fit Brushed Poplin Shirt
If you’re going for a classic look, opt for this poplin shirt from Ralph Lauren. It has a classic, relaxed fit that matches the size. The button down shirt features a point collar, rounded cuffs on his sleeves and his signature polo horse embroidered on the left chest.
Buy: Polo Ralph Lauren Classic Fit Brushed Poplin Shirt $98.50
7. Slim Express Polka Dot Dress Shirt
Express is known for its well-tailored clothes, and this dress shirt is exactly that. Its cut has a slim fit and is made with a moisture-wicking fabric. The shirt features a point collar but includes removable stays. It will make you the perfect shirt for every day, as it is breathable and flexible.
Buy: Express Slim Dot Dress Shirt $60.00
8. Jos striped dress shirt. A. Bank
Joe. A. Bank specializes in well-made men’s suits and apparel, so it’s their only right to include a branded shirt. The option is made with a wrinkle-resistant fabric that will save you time when getting ready for work. It has a bold striped pattern that might be too bold for some men, but others will wear it proudly.
Buy: Jos. A Bank Stripe Dress Shirt $45.00
9. Michael Kors Slim Fit Dress Shirt
Michael Kors may be a luxury brand, but that doesn’t mean you can’t find an affordable dress shirt from them. At $55, you get a cotton-nylon blend plaid shirt with a slim fit. For a consistent fit, pair the shirt with gray trousers or chinos.
Buy: Michael Kors Slim Fit Dress Shirt $54.99
10. Old Navy Everyday Poplin Dress Shirt
Old Navy has always been the shopping destination for affordable, on-trend clothing, including this poplin dress shirt. The shirt is made of a cotton-polyester blend with a touch of spandex for added stretch. This top looks best without a tie and doesn’t need to be tucked in, as the hem falls just below the waist.
Buy: Old Navy Everyday Poplin Dress Shirt $34.99
11. Everlane The Standard Fit Japanese Oxford Shirt
Everlane, a SPY favorite, offers fashionable and durable clothing, including the Japanese Stand Fit Oxford Shirt. The shirt is available in four different colors, so there are plenty of options to choose from if one color doesn’t suit you. Not to mention that the shirt is 100% cotton, which makes it very comfortable to wear.
Buy: Everlane The Standard Fit Japanese Oxford Shirt $75.00
12. Perry Ellis Slim Fit Polka Dot Shirt
Perry Ellis is a brand that never misses a beat when it comes to men’s dress clothes. His Dobby Dot shirt is a signature shirt in light and comfortable cotton. This slim fit shirt is best worn alone, without a tie or blazer for a more striking look.
Buy: Perry Ellis Slim Fit Dobby Dobby Shirt $79.50
