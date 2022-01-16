Kentucky tennis starts season with back-to-back sweeps





No. 12 Wildcats open spring 2-0 after sweeping Dayton LEXINGTON, Ky. (UK Athletics) The No. 12 Kentucky men’s tennis team (2-0) opened their season in impressive fashion, sweeping Dayton (0-2) in back-to-back matches in Saturday’s doubleheader by scores of 5-0 and 4-0 at the Hilary J. Boone Tennis Complex. Yasha Zemel, Nations 122n/a-ranked singles player, paved the way for the Blue and Whites. The sophomore earned the first singles run in both games by scores of 6-2, 6-1 and 6-1, 6-1. JJ Mercer got his first break point in the UK on his Wildcat debut. The 89and-the ranked singles player won the last of two matches by a score of 6-1, 6-2. Mercer accounts for half of the 34and-the best doubles pair in the country too, with him and partner Joshua Lapadat winning the two deciding matches for the doubles point. Reigning Intercollegiate Tennis Association Player of the Year Liam Draxl returned to the court during the morning tilt. His 6-1 doubles win with Millen Hurrion and 6-1, 6-3 singles win marked his first appearance for the Wildcats since the Final Four of the NCAA singles tournament last year. Kentucky’s next game is Friday against rival Louisville. The Wildcats host the Cardinals at the Boone Complex at 4 p.m. ET. Admission to all Kentucky Tennis home games is free to the public. For any indoor game held on campus in the UK, masks for all participants are required in conjunction with the University of Kentucky indoor mask mandate currently in place. The doors of the Boone Tennis Center will open one hour before the start of each match. MATCH 1 #12Kentucky 5, Dayton 0 Simple Liam Draxl (UK) def. Connor Bruce (DAYTON) 6-1, 6-3 #45 François Musitelli (United Kingdom) def. Ronit Hiryur (DAYTON) 6-2, 6-0 #90 Joshua Lapadat (UK) def. Matt DeMarco (DAYTON) 6-2, 6-4 #122 Yasha Zemel (UK) defeated. Will Harper (DAYTON) 6-2, 6-1 Eric Perkowski (DAYTON) vs #89 JJ Mercer (UK) no result Joe DeMarco (DAYTON) vs Jonathan Sorbo (UK) no result Double Liam Draxl/Millen Hurrion (UK) defeated. Connor Bruce/Max DeCurtins (DAYTON) 6-1 #34 Joshua Lapadat/JJ Mercer (UK) def. Joe DeMarco/Matt DeMarco (DAYTON) 6-4 Yasha Zemel / Francois Musitelli (UK) def. Ronit Hiryur / Georgi Mavrodiev (DAYTON) 6-2 Finishing order: Doubles (1,2,3); Singles (4,2,1,3) MATCH 2 #12Kentucky 4, Dayton 0 Simple Millen Hurrion (UK) def. Steven Karl (DAYTON) 6-1, 6-2 #89 JJ Mercer (UK) def. Eric Perkowski (DAYTON) 6-1, 6-2 #122 Yasha Zemel (UK) defeated. Joe DeMarco (DAYTON) 6-1, 6-1 Jonathan Sorbo (UK) v Georgi Mavrodiev (DAYTON) 6-0, 4-5, unfinished Will Harper (DAYTON) vs #90 Joshua Lapadat (UK) no result Matt DeMarco (DAYTON) vs #45 Francois Musitelli (UK) no result Double #34 Joshua Lapadat/JJ Mercer (UK) def. Max De Curtins/Joe DeMarco (DAYTON) 6-3 Francois Musitelli/Yasha Zemel (UK) def. Will Harper/Connor Bruce (DAYTON) 6-3 Millen Hurrion/Ying-Ze Chen (UK) def. Eric Perkowski/Steven Karl (DAYTON) 6-1 Finishing order: Doubles (3,1,2); Singles (3,1,2)

