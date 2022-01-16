Fashion
Take a page from the THA chief secretary and change the dress code | Letters to the Editor
Public Administration Minister Allyson West reportedly said the government had bigger issues to deal with than a dress code.
Of course, Minister West, and therein lies the problem. It’s a problem of politicians losing touch with the needs of ordinary people and forgetting the old adage that little things mean a lot.
Most of us just want to live, follow the rules and stay out of trouble, but the system is working against us.
The dress code issue is just one example of how a simple fix can positively impact the lives of many people, but the government’s colonial-like behavior in this regard remains virtually unchanged.
According to global estimates, 15% of young women give birth before the age of 18 and this is the percentage of our young women who are likely to be single, unemployed and in need of government services and support.
Think of the unemployed young mother who must access government services. She must find someone to care for her child, dress appropriately, and navigate unreliable transportation to get to the government office.
If all she has is a pair of slippers, she will be denied to start the process over again, but this time she must find the money to buy a pair of shoes.
Depending on the location of the service she accesses, the solution is to cross the street and rent a pair of shoes, a shawl or a jacket.
This was a pre-Covid solution that I became aware of because I was wearing a short sleeved dress and was refused entry to the Inland Revenue Office.
Replicate this same scenario for people running small businesses or just operating a hustle.
Accessing government services becomes a project for which you have to prepare and set up a contingency in the event of failure of the attempt because it is very likely that you will have to come back on another occasion to finalize your transaction. And this despite promises to put several services online.
The new Chief Secretary of the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) has demonstrated that this little irritant in the system can be changed with the stroke of a pen without any negative consequences to the way business is conducted.
He took advantage of a handy fruit and his action resonated with the average person.
Hopefully he will continue to reap these low-hanging fruits that make life easier and demonstrate to his counterparts in Trinidad that governance is about providing services to the people.
What I saw in Minister Wests’ response was arrogance and inattention. She could have acknowledged the problem and promised to look into it.
After six years in power, this PNM administration has not even followed through on a dress code change.
Do our officials not have access to services? Don’t they have to scramble for transportation? Don’t they see the daily struggle of citizens?
Or does everything look rosy through their SUVs with tinted windows that are darker than the legal limit?
Whatever the answer, take a template from the Chief Secretary of the THA and remove some of the little irritants we face on a daily basis.
Denise Demming
Diego Martin
Sources
2/ https://trinidadexpress.com/opinion/letters/take-a-page-from-tha-s-chief-secretary-and-change-dress-code/article_fdb08456-765d-11ec-9f83-cf4885e08b05.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Lara Trump: Bring Hillary Clinton Vs. Donald Trump’s 2024 Rematch January 15, 2022
- Merger of talent agencies CAA and ICM attracts the attention of the DOJ January 15, 2022
- Facebook, Google CEO aware of formal advertising market transactions, proceedings alleged January 15, 2022
- ‘Boba Fett Book’ Star Reacts to Biker Gang Controversy – The Hollywood Reporter January 15, 2022
- The long-awaited January update for Google’s Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro has been released January 15, 2022