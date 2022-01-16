Take a page from the THA chief secretary and change the dress code | Letters to the Editor

Public Administration Minister Allyson West reportedly said the government had bigger issues to deal with than a dress code.

Of course, Minister West, and therein lies the problem. It’s a problem of politicians losing touch with the needs of ordinary people and forgetting the old adage that little things mean a lot.

Most of us just want to live, follow the rules and stay out of trouble, but the system is working against us.

The dress code issue is just one example of how a simple fix can positively impact the lives of many people, but the government’s colonial-like behavior in this regard remains virtually unchanged.

According to global estimates, 15% of young women give birth before the age of 18 and this is the percentage of our young women who are likely to be single, unemployed and in need of government services and support.

Think of the unemployed young mother who must access government services. She must find someone to care for her child, dress appropriately, and navigate unreliable transportation to get to the government office.

If all she has is a pair of slippers, she will be denied to start the process over again, but this time she must find the money to buy a pair of shoes.

Depending on the location of the service she accesses, the solution is to cross the street and rent a pair of shoes, a shawl or a jacket.

This was a pre-Covid solution that I became aware of because I was wearing a short sleeved dress and was refused entry to the Inland Revenue Office.

Replicate this same scenario for people running small businesses or just operating a hustle.

Accessing government services becomes a project for which you have to prepare and set up a contingency in the event of failure of the attempt because it is very likely that you will have to come back on another occasion to finalize your transaction. And this despite promises to put several services online.

The new Chief Secretary of the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) has demonstrated that this little irritant in the system can be changed with the stroke of a pen without any negative consequences to the way business is conducted.

He took advantage of a handy fruit and his action resonated with the average person.

Hopefully he will continue to reap these low-hanging fruits that make life easier and demonstrate to his counterparts in Trinidad that governance is about providing services to the people.

What I saw in Minister Wests’ response was arrogance and inattention. She could have acknowledged the problem and promised to look into it.

After six years in power, this PNM administration has not even followed through on a dress code change.

Do our officials not have access to services? Don’t they have to scramble for transportation? Don’t they see the daily struggle of citizens?

Or does everything look rosy through their SUVs with tinted windows that are darker than the legal limit?

Whatever the answer, take a template from the Chief Secretary of the THA and remove some of the little irritants we face on a daily basis.

Denise Demming

Diego Martin