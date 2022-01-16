In My Own Shoes: A question of clothing… or repair? | Guest columns

We’ve all felt comfortable, far too comfortable over the past two years.

It wasn’t our fault because most of us were home…all the time. There was little need to dress; in fact, there wasn’t even a need to dress fully every day. Somehow, pajama bottoms and workout clothes have become the uniform of the day, but even before March 2020 dealt a cruel blow to the world, we weren’t the specimens. best dressed to go anywhere or do anything. Not like years ago.

When I was little, my mother didn’t own pants. Not one. She dressed in a skirt or a suit with matching shoes and gloves to go shopping! God forbid she owns jeans, at the time known as overalls. Even the sound of the word seemed unworthy. The only people who wore overalls were the janitors at my school.

There was no school dress code back then because we didn’t need to. There was only one way to dress for school. The girls all wore sweaters with blouses or dresses or skirts and poodle sweaters. Shoes were saddle shoes or Mary Janes or moccasins worn with small ankle socks with a frill at the top or thick cotton socks. Sneakers were not allowed except during gym class. The boys all seemed to dress as if there was a uniform: corduroy pants, striped long-sleeved shirts, and leather loafers or tie-up shoes worn with white socks. On School Picture Day, which happens every year, we’ve taken it up a notch. Most of the girls wore Sunday dresses with Mary Janes while the boys wore a shirt and tie.

Penny loafers became all the rage in the 50s, and I begged for a pair of Weejuns. Made by cobbler John Bass (think Bass Shoes), they had a split strap on the top that became a must-have for every shoe. It was common practice when penny loafers were first introduced in the 1930s before one of the children in my class was born. Adding a penny had a functional purpose at the time because, in addition to decorating the shoe, a phone call made from a payphone at the time only cost two pennies; therefore, having a penny in each shoe gave the wearer a kind of safety net in case of an emergency.

Patent leather Mary Janes were hugely popular, perfect to pair with a frilly dress for a birthday party with friends, but there was a caveat to wearing them, especially if you were Catholic. My best friend, Elaine, lived across the street from me and attended a parochial school. I was always intrigued to hear his stories and often helped him endlessly memorize the questions and answers that were part of his compulsory catechism. When it came to dressing, however, her mother was adamant about not buying her patent leather shoes. Shiny black and sometimes white, they were a staple of the wardrobe in the 50s and 60s, but nuns and priests at Elaines’ school had warned the girls to avoid patent leather, telling them that the shiny surface of the shoes would reflect on their skirt. or dress, showing their underwear. Whether it was folklore, old wives’ tale, or the truth, I was glad I wasn’t a Catholic and sometimes lent my shoes to Elaine because we wore the same shoe size. She would dutifully wear her saddle shoes when leaving her house, then change at the party. One day she forgot to transform back and we both got into trouble. But I’m not Catholic, I cried when Elaines mother spanked me as well. It was there that I first learned what prop meant after the fact.

Just the term disguise has lost its cachet today. Everyone knows how to dress up. They even sponsor dress-up days at banks and offices to help supplement a charity’s coffers. Yet there is something about those days of dressing up for school that made you pay more attention and made you learn better because you looked better. And there was something about seeing who had the fluffiest crinoline and the fanciest dress at a birthday party that required you not to spill anything on the ruffles. It’s what makes dressing up part of living up to standards and rising to an occasion.

It was special.

