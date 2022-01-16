Australian Thanasi Kokkinakis wins maiden ATP title at Adelaide International as Roger Federer sends stylish message





Unranked Australian Thanasi Kokkinaki won his first ATP title in style after beating Frenchman Arthur Rinderknech 6-7, 7-6, 6-3 in the Adelaide International men’s singles final on Saturday night. The 25-year-old, who has battled a number of injuries over the past few years, earlier beat number two John Isner in the round of 16 before heading to the deciding match. Kokkinakis had to dig deep to claim the silverware in South Australia with Rinderknech winning the first set of the final 7-6 (8-6) before the Aussie held his nerve to claim the second set in another tie break. As the momentum turned in his favor, Kokkinakis then won the game’s first break of serve in the opener of the deciding set and never looked back to win it convincingly. “I wouldn’t want to win my first title anywhere else,” he said after the match. “To my family, friends and coaches, what a ride it’s been. You’ve seen me at my lows and now at my highs. It’s been a serious journey. So far, I’m so happy. I’ve been playing and training on this pitch since I was eight or nine, coming here before school every day. I love this court so much. “When I saw that the last ball lasted a long time, I don’t think I’ve ever felt such emotions. You grow up playing, you never know if it will ever happen. “I made a final before. After a set, after a mini break in the breaker. From there, from 2-0 in the second set, I started playing really good tennis.” ’15: Undergoes shoulder surgery

’16: Ends the year without ranking

2017: End of the season after the US Open

2018: suffers from a fractured patella

’19: Suffers from a pulled pectoral

’20: Doesn’t compete all year

’21: Recovers fitness, wins Challenger title

’22: Wins his first ATP title @TKokkinakis pic.twitter.com/CblypgDoPs TennisTV (@TennisTV) January 15, 2022 Kokkinakis can’t celebrate his triumph for too long as the Australian is set to face Germany’s Yannick Hanfmann in the first round of the Australian Open on Monday. Currently ranked outside the top 100 male singles players, Kokkinakis has never made it past the second round of the tournament but will arrive in Melbourne with a title under his belt this time. The 25-year-old’s win in Adelaide turned many heads with the Australian revealing on his Instagram story a message he received from Roger Federer after the win. “First home track bro, I love the sound of that Thanaser. Amazing…keep it up,” Federer wrote. Federer’s message is all the more classy as Kokkinakis beat the Swiss star in 2018 at a tournament in Miami.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.sportingnews.com/au/tennis/news/australian-thanasi-kokkinakis-claims-first-atp-title-at-the-adelaide-international-as-roger-federer-sends-classy-message/18zgfsrwk8cng1ujkg38plfp55 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

