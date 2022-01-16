Fashion
Victoria Beckham sports her initials on all of her latest fashion range
Victoria Beckham sports her initials on all of her latest fashion range – although she admits she doesn’t like ‘big brands’
- Victoria Beckham printed her initials on her most recent fashion range
- She follows in the footsteps of Louis Vuitton and Gucci
- Her fashion label will sell a viscose twill dress, shirt and pants
Victoria Beckham sports her initials on all of her latest fashion range despite admitting to having a dislike for big brands.
The 47-year-old is following in the footsteps of designers such as Louis Vuitton and Gucci by selling pieces monogrammed with her intertwined initials.
Her fashion label will sell a dress, shirt and pants made of viscose twill and covered with the pattern.
They appeared on Ms Beckham’s Instagram site yesterday with a hint that a handbag might be following.
Victoria Beckham has released a new fashion range that prominently displays her VB initials
Victoria Beckham, pictured, previously said she was not in favor of using initials on her designs
But in an interview with Vogue magazine to launch the collection, the former Spice Girl said: “Most of my starting points in design are things I don’t like. And I don’t like monograms.
I was never that person who wore a big brand everywhere. Neither me nor David. But I see a lot of people like it, so the challenge was how do you brand it in an elegant, sophisticated, and timeless way that we can continue?
Ms Beckham has yet to be seen wearing the new items, but added: This is now in my personal wardrobe and I’m really excited to wear it. It’s elegant, it’s chic.
Pricing has not been revealed, but she hopes to pull it off given that her fashion empire has racked up losses of 57 million and hasn’t turned a profit for six years.
Administrators have warned there is significant doubt over her future without more money, although the beauty arm of her business has been more successful, with 7.3 million sales in its first full year.
