Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are still the stylish couple as she watches as he walks around Milan

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly were pictured spending time together at the Dolce & Gabbana Fall/Winter 2022 men’s fashion show at Milan’s Metropol on Saturday.

The 35-year-old actress and 31-year-old rapper were always the stylish couple as they sported eye-catching outfits at the event, where the musician turned heads as they walked a runway.

The happy couple recently got engaged on a romantic getaway, and they shared the happy news on their respective Instagram accounts.

Fox sported a cute black lace sleeveless top that left little to the imagination at the event.

The Transformers actress also rocked a fashionable pair of drawstring leather pants and a pair of high-heeled shoes to match.

The performer accessorized with a sparkling choker and she wore a matching belt as she watched her fiancé parade down the runway.

Her gorgeous brown locks were left flowing and fell across her chest and back.

Machine Gun Kelly was dressed in a shiny jacket and pants combo that stood out while attending the event.

The rapper, born Colson Baker, also donned a pair of studded gloves which added a bit more sparkle to his outfit.

The musician stood out in a pair of sparkly Chelsea-style heeled boots while spending time on the track.

Her shiny blonde hair was left in a mess and stood out against the dark tone of her clothes.

Fox and Machine Gun Kelly first met in 2020 while working on the feature film Midnight in the Switchgrass.

The actress was previously married to actor Brian Austin Green, with whom she shares three children.

The two developed a close friendship on the set of the feature film, and a source said AND! Newsthat the couple “had been bonding and doing for a little while” in May.

Green, 48, later confirmed that he and his ex-wife split the same month.

Fox was featured prominently in Machine Gun Kelly’s music video for her track Bloody Valentine, in which she portrays a dominatrix.

The rapper later confirmed that he and his now-fiancé were dating with a message shared on his Twitter account last June.

The happy couple stayed together and grew their relationship through 2021.

The couple finally confirmed they got engaged earlier this week with two posts shared on their respective Instagram accounts.

A source recently spoke to HollywoodLife and told the outlet that Green was thrilled to hear about the engagement.

“Brian is really happy for Megan and wants nothing but the best for her. He didn’t know about the proposal beforehand, but he assumed that was the direction their relationship would take to some time,” they said.

The insider also noted that the actor is happy that Machine Gun Kelly has connected well with his children and said he looks forward to what the future holds for them.

The source said Green and Fox have both “moved on and fallen in love with someone else and only welcome a great co-parenting relationship.”