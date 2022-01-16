Nino Cerruti, pioneer of men’s ready-to-wear, dies at 91 | Fashion





Pioneering Italian fashion designer Nino Cerruti has died aged 91, a fashion industry source confirmed to AFP on Saturday. Cerruti was one of the leading figures of 20th century men’s ready-to-wear, with a style that was both elegant and relaxed. His Cerruti 1881 brand became famous and in his heyday he dressed many Hollywood stars. He died in hospital in Vercelli, in the northwest region of Piedmont, where he had been admitted for hip surgery, Italian daily Corriere della Sera reported on its website. A giant among Italian entrepreneurs has left us, said Gilberto Pichetto, Deputy Minister of Economic Development. Tall and thin, he always insisted on being the first to try on his designs, many of which were kept in the textile factory his grandfather founded in Biella, in the north of the country, in 1881. I have always dressed the same person: myself, he mentioned. Born in 1930 in Biella, Cerruti dreamed of becoming a journalist. But after the death of his father when he was 20 years old, he was forced to abandon his philosophy studies to take over the family textile factory. He came to international attention in 1957 with his Hitman men’s collection, considered groundbreaking at the time. Cerruti opened his first eponymous boutique a decade later on Place de la Madeleine in Paris, where he later moved his company’s offices to be close to the beating heart of fashion. Over time, his fashion house expanded to include luxury lines and fragrances, grouped under his Cerruti 1881 brand. textiles in Biella. He also hired future fashion icon Giorgio Armani, who worked for Cerruti for six years in the 1960s before founding his own famous company in 1975. Cerrutis ranges have been seen in film, where he has designed clothing for films such as Bonnie and Clyde, Pretty Woman and Basic Instinct. Film personalities such as Michael Douglas, Sharon Stone, Julia Roberts and Harrison Ford have been seen wearing Cerruti items. He then took on the role of official Ferrari designer in the mid-1990s. His work has won accolades including two Cutty Sark menswear awards, the Munich Fashion Week award in 1981 and an Italian Pitti Uomo award in 1986. Reflecting on the changes in his more than 40 years in fashion before retiring in 2000, he told the Observer: “The environment was very different then. When I started working, it was still a traditional culture with less individuality, more social rectitude. This quickly shifted to a society in which there is more freedom, more originality and more incorrectness. It was a national and industrial company when I started; now it is a global communication company. In 2000, he sold a majority stake in the company to Fin.Part, an Italian industrial group. Less than a year later he bought the rest of the business and Cerruti left.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/fashion/2022/jan/15/nino-cerruti-pioneer-of-mens-ready-to-wear-fashion-dies-aged-91 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos