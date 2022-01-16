Hailey Biebers Chic Monochromatic Workout Wear, Plus Other Fashion Hits and Fails from January 2022 | Gallery

By Megan Riedlinger

7:28 a.m. PST, January 15, 2022

We are in 2022! With January, stars step out to achieve their resolutions (extra gym visits, anyone?) or catch their first premieres of a new year, and Wonderwall.com is here to collect all the fashion. Hailey Bieber is always on the cutting edge of athleticism, so we weren't surprised when she stepped out in Los Angeles on Jan. 8 in this stellar monochromatic ensemble. From the puffy Prada coat and matching headband to the high-waisted leggings and her slouchy socks and trainer combo, this post-gym look was perfect. Let's take a closer look at this jacket So keep reading for more fashion hits and misses of the month

Obsessed! We're big fans of Hailey Bieber's Prada puffer jacket. But surprisingly, a few days later, she served a less fabulous look

don't try to guess the weather by looking at the outfit Bella Hadid wore in West Hollywood on January 8. and white socks and sneakers with a denim jacket draped casually over her arm.

_ Zendaya arrived at the “Euphoria” Season 2 photocall on January 5 in this stunning vintage Valentino selection. The stunning black and white dress which featured vertical stripes, a scalloped neckline and a fitted silhouette is from the fashion house’s Spring/Summer 1992 collection. The next step ? Zoom on her fabulous jewelry

_ When it came time to add jewelry to her stunning vintage dress, Zendaya opted for diamonds from Bulgari Serpenti Viper Diamond Earrings and a yellow diamond ring.

_ We’re obsessed with Sofia Vergara’s shearling coat! The star wore the creamy outerwear over cream track pants and a graphic tee and completed her cute and cozy winter look with bold gold and white sneakers while out and about in Beverly Hills on January 7 .

_ Dakota Johnson is an underrated style icon. The star looked incredibly cool stepping out in Santa Monica, Calif., on Jan. 6 in a pair of cropped straight-leg jeans paired with an oversized shearling-trimmed denim jacket, knee-high black socks and all-over loafers. while having a coffee.

_ How, Hailey Bieber? The usually impeccably dressed star disappointed us when she stepped out in Los Angeles on Jan. 10 in this shiny black leather coat, cropped turtleneck and baggy pants paired with chunky multi-colored dad sneakers.

_ Alexa Demie looked both gothic and glamorous in a black sequined Balenciaga gown at the Season 2 “Euphoria” photocall in Los Angeles on Jan. 5. so breathtaking

_ Instead of doing the usual smokey eye or warm-toned tints, Alexa Demie opted for a unique makeup look. The star wore cool-toned silver and pale purple eyeshadow and added a well-lined neutral lip.

_ Katie Holmes’ New York cut on January 4th started strong, just look at that dreamy cream coat! but she lost us when she paired her Fair Isle sweater with baggy corduroy pants and sneakers. She unfortunately wore even more outerwear atop a disappointing ensemble a few days later

_ Although we were jealous of Katie Holmes’ rich green coat, pairing it with sweats and sneakers was a fashion crime. The star sported this look while juggling two coffees in New York City on January 10.

_ It was Miu Miu personalized for Sydney Sweeney at the “Euphoria” Season 2 photocall in Los Angeles on Jan. 5.

_ wow! From the diamond hoop earrings to the white opera gloves she paired with a huge diamond ring, we loved how Sydney Sweeney styled her Miu Miu ensemble.

_ Lucy Hale looked out of order when she stepped out in Los Angeles on Jan. 6. The actress wore a purple henley, charcoal leggings and matching sneakers and added a Dodgers hat and aviator sunglasses draped from her collar for a relaxed and cool look. atmosphere.

_ While most of the young “Euphoria” stars arrived in A+ fashion looks, we weren’t wowed by Maude Apatow’s presentation at the show’s Season 2 photocall on January 5. The actress opted for this Saint Laurent gown which included a totally sheer dress and subtly embellished knee-length overlay. Although we didn’t love the dress, we enjoyed her bold waves and red lip.

_ Kendall Jenner rocked sharp streetwear in Los Angeles on Jan. 6, donning a crisp tee and unbuttoned white blouse with a brown tweed blazer over high-rise straight-leg jeans. She finished her look with boots and a simple black bag.

_ Another day, another business-casual look from Kendall Jenner. The model stepped out in Los Angeles on Jan. 10 in a mature combination of a tee and sweater vest with straight jeans and boots, complementing it with an unusually understated bag.

_ We were disappointed in the custom Prada dress, a crimson off-the-shoulder number with tiny spaghetti straps and a weird folded collar detail at the neckline that Hunter Schafer wore to the Season 2 “Euphoria” photocall in Los Angeles on the 5th. January. She finishes the look with silver strappy sandals and more interesting style choices, which we’ll get to next.