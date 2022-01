Layers of gold in demi-fine fashion, here are the latest jewelry collections

Enchanting engagement Jewels of the 12th House specializes in the soulful side of jewelry. Their designs flourish at the intersection of aesthetic beauty and symbolic meaning, a pairing that is executed to maximum effect in the brand’s new Midheaven engagement ring collection. Inspired by magic and sacred geometry, the distinctive designs feature stepped bezels, unexpected angles and compelling contrasts that are sure to appeal to the customer who wants something different yet still beautiful. 12thhousejewelry.com $15,600 Exquisite Essentials The Essentials collection of GiGi Ferranti Jewelry offers all of the brand’s signature style channeled into perfect everyday jewelry. These easy-to-love designs feature small, sparkling diamonds, vivid tsavorites or brilliant sapphires in 14K yellow or white gold, each a luscious little luxury your customers will instantly want to add to their jewelry boxes. gigiferrantijewelry.com $1,950 Advertising Multi-metal magic Featuring the designer’s signature aesthetic of tiny hand-sawn sheets of precious metal, Sia TaylorSongbird’s latest collection is absolutely stunning. A variety of metallic shapes in different alloys of gold and with whispers of platinum come together to create a mesmerizing range of shimmering multicolored earrings, necklaces and bracelets. siataylor.com $4,600 Ravishing race The Rasa collection from Anna Beck is semi-final at its best. The designs are intriguing and modern, with bold, wavy gold frames set with asymmetrical tiger eye, sodalite and natural pearls. Fashion-forward and affordable, this collection is an attractive option for adventurous customers who aren’t looking to break the bank. annabeck.com $475 Diana’s Dream The new Confetti Moon collection from Delphine Leymarie High Jewelery is a celestial celebration of lunar beauty. Each design features gold discs showing the moon in all its phases, depicted with elegant negative space or encrusted with turquoise, mother-of-pearl or onyx. A design of unequivocal beauty that radiates power, as romantic and soft as it is bold and strong. delphineleymarie.com $2,490 Advertising

