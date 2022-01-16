Sutton’s mum ‘bursts into tears’ after discovering white wedding dress had turned yellow

A mum from Sutton was left in tears after discovering the white wedding dress she had kept for over a decade had turned yellow.

Sarah Casson, 46, had hoped to eventually pass the dress on to her children or wear it again to renew her vows on her husband Kevin’s 20th birthday.

But the mother-of-two says she opened the box of the dry cleaner for the first time last month and was shocked to tears.

Opening the lid, she discovered that the silk bodice encrusted with Swarovski crystals had turned a stale yellow.

Sarah, who is from Kingshurst and now lives in Sutton Coldfield, said she ‘burst into tears’ when she saw the condition of her bespoke dress.

“We’re moving, so I thought I’d knock it off the top of the cupboard and maybe sell it,” said Sarah, who works in telecommunications as a client partner.

“The dress is very sentimental to me. When I got married, I thought I might have a daughter one day who I could pass it on to or turn it into a christening dress for a grandchild.

“But I have two sons and it’s not something their partners would wear, so my husband said why not sell it and use the money to get something you’ve always wanted.







“But that’s why I got the preservative treatment. You pay for it to be treated in a special way and wrapped in acid-free paper so that in years to come it will look like new. and that you can pass it on.

“I haven’t looked at it once all these years. I thought if I opened the box it might ruin its preservation.

“But I opened it before Christmas and burst into tears. The netting still looks white but the bodice was yellow.”







Sarah says she took her nearly 2,000 dress to a dry cleaner in 2009 – three years after the couple married in the Forest of Arden.

She remembers paying between 250 and 300 for the conservation treatment, but has since lost the receipt.

“When I saw the dress, I took it straight to the dry cleaners,” Sarah said. “They told me that because it was processed all this time ago, there was nothing they could do.

“It wasn’t like I paid a few pounds to have it cleaned, I paid hundreds of pounds to preserve it.

“What’s so frustrating is that I still have the veil I wore on my wedding day that has never been cleaned and is still crisp white.

“My original plan was to maybe wear the dress again if we renewed our vows on our 20th anniversary.

“I’m in pretty good shape so I could have worn it again, but now I don’t have that option because who wants to wear a yellow wedding dress?”







Sarah says the dress remains in its original box, which she says is still in good condition.

BirminghamLive contacted the dry cleaners in question and a spokesperson said: “There was no identifying tag on the dress to confirm it was us who did the conservation 13 years ago.

“We pack all of our wedding dresses in acid-free fabric and in an acid-free box to make sure it doesn’t affect the color of it, but it does need to be stored at a reasonable and stable temperature.







“It cannot be stored in the attic or anywhere with humid or large temperature changes as this may affect storage.

“When this dress was returned to us it did not have acid free fabric wrapped around it the same way we wrap our wedding dresses and the box looked like it had been knocked around a bit, with some wet spots and water marks on it.”

They added: “[The discolouration] will depend on how it was stored.”

