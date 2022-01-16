Royal family: The bizarre dress code Prince George and Louis must follow

The royal family is a source of fascination for many of us who are curious about their home and family life away from official duties.

With an increasing number of older children, the Queen will have seen changes in the parenting approach of young royals. Traditionally, royal upbringing was dictated by a strict dress code, young royals taught to behave like little adults and an army of nannies on hand for caregiving duties.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and the Sussexes are bucking the trend by relaxing the rules to allow for a more normal childhood for their little ones.

Princes William and Harry are following in the footsteps of their mother, Princess Diana, who was very involved with her children, openly showing warmth and affection and enjoying normal leisure activities.

But while parenting styles have changed and some royal habits have relaxed, there are still traditions with rules of etiquette that all members of the royal family must follow, one of the main ones being the way they dress. dress.







Although Cambridge children have been seen in casual outfits before Kate and William still follow a traditional royal dress code.

If you’ve noticed Prince George wearing cute shorts a few times, it’s because it’s a tradition.

According to royal custom, parents are not supposed to put their sons in long trousers until they are around eight years old, which dates back to the breech tradition of the 16th century, when boys changed from dressing gowns to breeches and later to shorts.

They were also a marker of upper-class status, as etiquette expert William Hanson explained: A pair of slacks on a young boy is considered fairly middle-class, fairly suburban, and no self-respecting royal would would like to be considered suburban.







Royal children are also always pictured wearing very traditional clothing following a dress code of Peter Pan collars, dresses and Mary Janes for girls and cardigans.

Rachel Riley, a designer who has dressed Prince George, told the Telegraph. I think they’re going for clothes that are classic and timeless, rather than clothes that draw attention to them.

If they wear very simple things, it’s about the child and it’s timeless in the sense that you can’t really date a specific photo or put them in something that looks outdated, he said. she adds.





Other traditions have remained in place for the royal family, including infant baptism in the Church of England where the monarch is the head.

Royals also tend to send their children to private schools and make sure their children can speak different languages, as their future roles include meeting foreign dignitaries and extensive international travel.