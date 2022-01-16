Fashion
Royal family: The bizarre dress code Prince George and Louis must follow
The royal family is a source of fascination for many of us who are curious about their home and family life away from official duties.
With an increasing number of older children, the Queen will have seen changes in the parenting approach of young royals. Traditionally, royal upbringing was dictated by a strict dress code, young royals taught to behave like little adults and an army of nannies on hand for caregiving duties.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and the Sussexes are bucking the trend by relaxing the rules to allow for a more normal childhood for their little ones.
READ MORE: Prince George and Princess Charlotte’s lunches at posh London school are the stuff dreams are made of
Princes William and Harry are following in the footsteps of their mother, Princess Diana, who was very involved with her children, openly showing warmth and affection and enjoying normal leisure activities.
But while parenting styles have changed and some royal habits have relaxed, there are still traditions with rules of etiquette that all members of the royal family must follow, one of the main ones being the way they dress. dress.
Although Cambridge children have been seen in casual outfits before Kate and William still follow a traditional royal dress code.
If you’ve noticed Prince George wearing cute shorts a few times, it’s because it’s a tradition.
According to royal custom, parents are not supposed to put their sons in long trousers until they are around eight years old, which dates back to the breech tradition of the 16th century, when boys changed from dressing gowns to breeches and later to shorts.
They were also a marker of upper-class status, as etiquette expert William Hanson explained: A pair of slacks on a young boy is considered fairly middle-class, fairly suburban, and no self-respecting royal would would like to be considered suburban.
Royal children are also always pictured wearing very traditional clothing following a dress code of Peter Pan collars, dresses and Mary Janes for girls and cardigans.
Rachel Riley, a designer who has dressed Prince George, told the Telegraph. I think they’re going for clothes that are classic and timeless, rather than clothes that draw attention to them.
If they wear very simple things, it’s about the child and it’s timeless in the sense that you can’t really date a specific photo or put them in something that looks outdated, he said. she adds.
At MyLondon we want to make sure you get the latest from across the capital.
And one of the ways to do that is to get the best news, reviews, and features on the go straight to your inbox with our free email newsletters.
We have seven newsletters you can currently sign up for – including a different one for each part of London, plus an EastEnders for all the Albert Square gossip and a London Underground to keep you up to date with the latest transport. news.
Local newsletters come out twice a day and send the latest stories straight to your inbox.
From community stories and news covering every London borough to celebrity and lifestyle stories, we’ll make sure you get the very best every day.
To subscribe to one of our newsletters, simply follow this link and select the newsletter that suits you.
And to really personalize your news experience on the go, you can download our top-rated free apps for iPhone and Android. Learn more here.
Other traditions have remained in place for the royal family, including infant baptism in the Church of England where the monarch is the head.
Royals also tend to send their children to private schools and make sure their children can speak different languages, as their future roles include meeting foreign dignitaries and extensive international travel.
Want more MyLondon? Sign up to our daily newsletters for all the latest and greatest from London here.
Sources
2/ https://www.mylondon.news/news/uk-world-news/royal-family-bizarre-dress-code-22755416
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Lara Trump: Bring Hillary Clinton Vs. Donald Trump’s 2024 Rematch January 15, 2022
- Merger of talent agencies CAA and ICM attracts the attention of the DOJ January 15, 2022
- Facebook, Google CEO aware of formal advertising market transactions, proceedings alleged January 15, 2022
- ‘Boba Fett Book’ Star Reacts to Biker Gang Controversy – The Hollywood Reporter January 15, 2022
- The long-awaited January update for Google’s Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro has been released January 15, 2022