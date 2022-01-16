Tiffany Hsu on China’s luxury fashion landscape

Mytheresas fashion buying director Tiffany Hsu is the first to be welcomed to the Jing Daily of the 2022s community of individuals shaping China’s booming luxury fashion industry. These profiles spotlight industry leaders who contribute to the national and global fashion communities, from business executives, entrepreneurs and those working behind the scenes to designers, influencers and creatives.

With a striking figure, Tiffany Hsu seems to have been born to work in fashion. Its staff instagram is a gallery of chic outfits, delivered with humor and flair. However, it wasn’t until the chance discovery of a book about mercurial designer John Galliano that Hsus’ path in the industry became clear. Her shopping career was equally spontaneous, having worked part-time in retail in London, the now-defunct cult Feathers store.

Since then she has never looked back and secured buying roles at prestigious global retailers like Lane Crawford in London, Hong Kong and Selfridges in London. Today, she heads the fashion buying department of German e-tailer Mytheresa, which offers more than 200 luxury names. Considering the Chinese market share, Mytheresa entered the market in 2016, appointed Cecilia Song as the first brand ambassador for Greater China in September, and held events including a virtual fireside chat with Hsu .

Right here, Daily Jing talks to Taiwanese-born tastemaker Hsu about Chinese designers, changing trends on the mainland, and how Mytheresa is localizing itself for discerning consumers in the country.

JD: Where are you currently based and how has your work process changed throughout the pandemic?

TH: I’m based in London. At first it was quite a change for me and the entire buying team to order in virtual showrooms and attend virtual fashion shows. But since then we have gotten used to the situation and have developed a very efficient digital purchasing process for ourselves. Still, over the past fashion week season, of course, it’s been great to see a return to physical events and IRL shows.

What attracted you to working at Mytheresa and when did you start?

I joined Mytheresa as a purchasing manager in 2015. Looking back, it was quite a journey to get here. I think having a foundation in brick and mortar has been invaluable, although there are huge differences between buying for a store and buying online. You need to be able to grab someone’s attention within the first few seconds when they scroll through their phone. I am able to be very clear about the brands vision and what I know our customers like. Being able to organize this vision for Mytheresa is very rewarding.

And six years later, what’s the best part of your job?

One of the best things about working in fashion is that you meet and work with so many creative people from different backgrounds and with different styles, it’s really inspiring. When it comes to fashion buying specifically, what I like the most is that we can see everything firsthand in advance, and I always find it fascinating to work with brands and designers on products. We work on many capsules with some of the best brands on the market. It’s been a big part of my job and something I’ve developed over my years with the company.

How are Chinese luxury consumers different from global contemporaries?

I think Chinese luxury consumers are very aware and just as savvy as other global consumers. I think there are many different types of consumers, so while it would be hard to generalize and divide Chinese consumers into style groups, you have streetwear and avant-garde elements as well as many others different directions. I think each of them has their merits; however, many Chinese luxury buyers have higher purchasing power at a much younger age than in other countries.

How does Mytheresa position itself for Chinese consumers?

Mytheresa launched its Mandarin website in 2016 and we also offer local payment options. In addition, we have Chinese-speaking colleagues in our Customer Care and Personal Shopping teams as well as for social networks. Mytheresa is also active on major platforms like Weibo (where it has 84,000 subscribers), WeChat and Little Red Book (17,000 fans). Additionally, we frequently hold physical events in China to meet with key journalists, KOLs and customers to introduce them to our brand on a more personal level.

How do you stay abreast of local consumer tastes and demands?

To do my job, you need to be alert and knowledgeable, keep a close eye on what’s going on, and keep up with the fashion movement, whether it’s in China or any other country in the world. Additionally, we pay close attention to all new creators and pieces that are uploaded to the Mytheresa site and respond quickly. We are always on the lookout for the next novelty.

Favorite Chinese designers?

In terms of local Chinese designers, I really like Rumi Zhou, Susan Fang and Shuting Qui.

And finally, any projects for 2022?

Well, I love what I do and can’t wait to see where the industry goes in the next few years. As long as there are always exciting products and new talents to discover, I’m happy!