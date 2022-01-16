A woman in China cut up 32 wedding dresses worth R170,000 after not getting her deposit back

A disgruntled customer at a bridal salon in China has made her fury known by tearing up a store full of dresses with scissors.

The woman was filmed at the salon cutting through a rack full of dresses.

She continued to cut the dresses despite being told she would have to pay the equivalent of tens of thousands of rands per dress.

A furious customer at a wedding salon in China tore through shelves of wedding dresses, cutting them with scissors after a row with the store over an R8,500 deposit.

The customer, an unnamed woman from Chongqing, a city in southwest China, was filmed browsing shelves of wedding dresses with a pair of scissors in her hand.

According to a Chinese media Sohu, the incident happened at a bridal shop in the Jiangjin district of Chongqing on January 9. Sohu reported that the woman destroyed 32 wedding dresses worth R170,000.

According to Sohu, the dispute arose after the store refused to return the woman’s deposit for a wedding package after the customer abruptly canceled a wedding package worth around R20,000.

In the video, the customer cuts voluminous white wedding dresses and traditional Chinese wedding dresses. In the clip, the person filming the woman informs her that each dress costs thousands to tens of thousands of Chinese yuan.

This angry customer at a Chongqing bridal salon pulled out scissors and cut out wedding dress after wedding dress. The video has since gone viral on social media. pic.twitter.com/LSRXoI0OAa — What’s on Weibo (@WhatsOnWeibo) January 13, 2022

“Think clearly. These dresses cost several thousand yuan,” the person filming was heard saying.

“Thousands? Even if it’s several tens of thousands, that’s fine,” the woman replies, continuing to cut the dresses with the scissors. “Call the police.”

“This one? It’s several tens of thousands,” the person warns as she cuts a lavish traditional red and gold Chinese wedding dress. The sum of 10,000 Chinese yuan is equivalent to approximately 24,000 rand

The woman then replied that she would agree to pay 100,000 Chinese yuan, or 240,000 rand.

A report from local TV station Chongqing Broadcasting Group showed police filmed inside the store, examining the damaged wedding dresses.

