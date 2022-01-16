Brunello Cucinelli Men Fall 2022 – WWD





Brunello Cucinelli’s autumn collection was to be imagined in a hypothetical train station, populated by different travellers, from the busy businessman in a suit and tie to the chic vacationer in cashmere knit and jogging pants. Bespoke suiting remains a cornerstone of the brand, but is adjusted each season in a contemporary way. For fall, it was often worn over a turtleneck. Cucinelli has never completely given up on producing bespoke looks and, often stressing the importance of “good taste”, he thinks people are eager to get back to dressing for events. Knitwear, another mainstay of Cucinelli, had a casual and comfortable look, but it was also mixed with other fabrics and in different categories such as outerwear, on down jackets, for example. Cucinelli introduced new colors to knits through the vanisé technique, such as an intriguing azure combined with a neutral hue, as well as special yarns that gave a tweed effect. Jacquard inlays and embroideries resulted in different and interesting textures that replaced patterns. Corduroy was also a strong element, treated to have a faded effect, and presented as a jacket over denim or cargo pants, for example. The use of precious fabrics and Italian craftsmanship are a source of pride for Cucinelli and cashmere and superfine wools blended with baby camel fibers reflect the brand’s extensive research and strategy to position itself within the range. luxury. A herringbone or Prince of Wales check shearling biker jacket with laser effect was a must. Meticulously put together and luxurious, the collection had an informal and easy look, with its soft palette and comfortable fit between elegance and ease.

