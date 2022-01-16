4 takeaways as Bills end Patriots season in humiliating fashion

patriots

Between a combination of the better Bills and the Patriots just not showing up, New England never stood a chance in this game. Josh Allen did what he wanted in the air and on the ground against the New England Patriots. (Photo by Timothy T. Ludwig/Getty Images)

A frightening new reality could emerge for the Patriots and their fans: they are clearly no longer the class of the AFC East. The Buffalo Bills are.

Led by superstar quarterback Josh Allen, the Bills suffered one of the most humiliating losses the Patriots have ever suffered under Bill Belichick, stripping them down on national television during a wildcard weekend in a game. from 47-17.

There are certainly more specific ways to look at New England’s season-ending loss, but there’s also a very simple explanation for what happened on Saturday night: the Bills were by far the better team. football, and they played as if every fiber of their collective being was keen to prove it to a team that had stood in their way too many times.

With Allen in the lead, the Patriots could be about to find out what it is in the worst possible way. And while Mac Jones offered plenty of reasons to feel good about his rookie season, Saturday’s game put the differences between him and his counterpart in terrifying contrast.

The Patriots had no answers – and no will to find them.

The last time the Bill Belichick-coached Patriots lost that much in the playoffs, well, ever.

The last time one of his defenses gave up so many points? Never either.

The Bills had: 482 total rushing yards, 29 first downs, seven possessions with a touchdown and six third conversions on seven downs. (The only reason they didn’t score on every possession or convert every third is because Buffalo took a knee to end the game.)

Allen had more touchdowns (five) than misses (four) and added 66 rushing yards.

Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll unbalanced the New England defense with a good mix of plays, several new wrinkles to what he employed in Week 16 against the Patriots and a strong passing balance involving Allen, Devin Singletary (81 rushing yards), and speedy Isaiah McKenzie (29 rushing yards).

On the other end, the Bills picked Jones twice and held New England to 89 rushing yards, 18 of which rushed Jones.

But it wasn’t just a question of numbers. You could see it on the field.

Offensively, the Bills offensive line roughed up the Patriots up front, not allowing a sack or a tackle for the loss. Allen surgically dissected Patriots coverage, checking the ball or extending plays with his feet when nothing was available, then ruthlessly exploiting shifts and errors. He was in complete control, and nothing about the Belichicks defense fazed him.

On the other side, the Bills hovered over defense and special teams and hit all New England running backs like an oncoming train and created turnovers with exceptional effort.

Going into the game, the question basically boiled down to whether or not Belichick and his coaching staff could find a way to overcome Buffalo’s obvious talent advantage through excellent game planning.

But even the best game plan ever devised can fail if: 1. your opponent is simply better than you, or 2. you don’t show up to play. When those two things are true, that’s what you get.

The gap between Josh Allen and Mac Jones is huge.

Let’s start by outlining the obviously needed context here: Mac Jones just completed his rookie season and first-ever playoff start while Josh Allen is a fourth-year quarterback who had an MVP-caliber season and played in a AFC Championship. Comparing their careers at this point is a largely pointless exercise.

But here’s the truth: Allen was not only the best player on the field Saturday night, he also happens to be one of the best in the NFL. He’s doing things on the gridiron that maybe two other players can do if we’re going to be charitable (say Aaron Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes), and he’s elevating his team to the level of a true Super Bowl contender.

Jones is very, very far from that.

While Allen can make the difficult easier as his mental game catches up with his bazooka arm and absurd athleticism for the quarterback job, Jones, on the other hand, just doesn’t have the same margin for error.

His first interception wasn’t even a bad throw in terms of accuracy or placement (although both could have been a bit better). He just can’t put that football on a line like a guy like Allen can – and later did on his touchdown against Emmanuel Sanders. The rookie’s second choice wasn’t a bad decision either. He just didn’t have the arm to put that ball in the hands of Matt Milano, and he paid the price.

Once the Patriots were forced to turn to the passing all game, they didn’t stand a chance both because the point guards let Jones down and because he just can’t mentally handle it yet. or physically this burden.

Know that Jones will get stronger this offseason and possibly enter the 2022 season with an improved arm and possibly mobility as well. He also clearly showed a more immediate acumen for the mental side of things than his fellow rookie quarterbacks, which allowed him to help more than hurt in his first year as a starter.

But also know this: Jones’ game has limits, and his ceiling will most likely never come within reach of Allen’s. That’s why teams opt for Trevor Lawrence, Justin Fields or Trey Lance in the draft (all things being relatively equal) over a more traditional pocket passer like Jones: if you can overcome the early struggles (which Allen has definitely had) and mold the raw materials, it is the kind of player you can get.

Jones can certainly even the odds to some degree by mentally staying ahead of the game and beating teams with precision and quick decisions. But sometimes there’s a point where that’s just not enough, whether it’s because the best-laid plans go awry or because the guy on the other side is more talented on top of being just as clever.

This second game is what the Patriots and Jones face with Allen. It could be like this for a long time.

The loss could alter the Patriots’ future.

It’s not really the time for the “back to the drawing board” in New England after this loss. After all, they made the playoffs in what could have been more of a transition year and did it with a rookie quarterback.

But much-needed reflection, and perhaps profound change, is still on the horizon.

Although the Patriots have had a few free agent signings like Kendrick Bourne, Jalen Mills and Matthew Judon (despite his recent demise), they haven’t gotten anything from Nelson Agholor (a catch for 18 yards on Saturday) and Jonnu Smith this season. . Either the Patriots have to make a concerted effort to change that next season, or they have to try to deal with one (or both) of them and find replacements in free agency or the draft.

They also have a number of one-year contract veterans to consider.

Trent Brown was good when he was playing, but his availability issues make him less likely to come back on another contract. Who replaces him at right tackle? Michael Onwenu? Someone else? Do they re-sign Ted Karras after his strong season or let him walk again?

Kyle Van Noy, who has been quietly playing well, worth bringing back? Does Lawrence Guy offer enough at this point to stay? Is it for Devin McCourty, Matthew Slater and maybe even Dont’a Hightower?

Although he didn’t have a good game against the Bills, new All-Pro team JC Jackson is in the running for some serious money this offseason. Can the Patriots afford not pay for it seeing how bad the cornerback’s play would be without him?

Then there are the more subtle questions regarding the coaching staff.

Linebackers coach Jerod Mayo is a rising star as a coaching candidate and could have a real shot at the Denver Broncos or Houston Texans. Josh McDaniels doesn’t have much love as a coaching candidate at the moment, but one wonders if the chance to work with a more physically talented quarterback, like Lawrence or Fields, might tempt him to leave New York. -England if an offer arises. If it were to happen at some point – not just this year – how would it affect Mac Jones’ development?

Teams coached by Belichick aren’t known for resting on their laurels even when they win the Super Bowl. Things certainly won’t stay the same for a team that barely dipped its toe in the playoff pool before being sent home.

Kendrick Bourne has become a leader.

Twice Saturday, Jones had a surefire touchdown from a receiver he had trusted all season (not that either play would have changed the outcome of the game).

The first time, he threw a ball slightly behind Jakobi Meyers which the receiver could still have caught for a score. He clapped his hands.

The second came on the Patriots’ final possession as Jones threw low to a wide open Hunter Henry in the front corner of the end zone. Henry bent down to carry it but couldn’t, falling in a comically embarrassing way that felt iconic of the ball game in some way.

On the next two fourth downs, Jones instead looked for Bourne, who was about the only receiver playing for him all day, and the freshman Patriot delivered.

Bourne’s development as a key playmaker has been a pleasant surprise this season after struggling to learn the playbook early on. His ability to make contested grabs, as he did on his second touchdown, as well as his strong running ability after the catch or during transfers, became an invaluable weapon both during the best offensive stretches and the team slumps.

More importantly, he just showed up to play and brought the same energy to the game that he always seems to bring, and that was rare on Saturday.

The Patriots need to make sure they don’t go into next season with Bourne and Meyers as their best receivers or the offense could struggle again. But you could do a lot worse than play Bourne against a real No. 1 receiver and Meyers making plays in the slot.

Whatever happens, Bourne has exceeded expectations so far with New England and will be a solid piece to build on next season.