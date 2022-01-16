5 Best Men’s Clothing in Fresno, CA

Below is a list of the best men’s clothing in Fresno, California. To help you find the best men’s clothing located near you in Fresno, we’ve put together our own list based on this list of rating points.

Jos A. Bank

Jos A. Bank is not just another men’s clothing store. What has drawn customers to our stores since 1905 is their tradition of exceptional craftsmanship, a wide assortment of fine, classic style and casual wear, and prices that are often 20-30% lower than their competitors. . They offer distinctive aesthetics and traditional styles for the modern man, including Big & Tall sizes, in everything from men’s suits and dress shirts to sport jackets, tailored suits, tuxedo rentals, and more.

Products:

Men’s clothes

SITE:

Address: 7983 N Blackstone Ave, Fresno, CA 93720

Telephone: (559) 432 1117

Website: josbank.com/store-locator/fresno-ca-429

COMMENTS:

I went to this store and was welcomed! Got helped and left with the Buy 1 Get 2 Free Travelers Collection Dress Shirts of the Day. Quality materials! definitely a good investment. jerry lugo

DXL

DXL boldly offers men’s clothing personalized to your morphology and your measurements, which you will not find anywhere else. They have one of the most extensive collections of XL men’s clothing and shoes. From low-cost brands to high-end designer brands, there’s something for every taste and budget. Their in-house style gurus can advise you on the latest fashion trends or help you put together a timeless and flexible outfit. They also offer excellent customization, allowing for the most personalized fit imaginable.

Products:

Men’s clothes

SITE:

Address: 4935-BN Blackstone Ave, Fresno, CA 93726

Telephone: (559) 244 0590

Website: stores.dxl.com/us/ca/fresno/4935-b-north-blackstone-avenue

COMMENTS:

Good experience, there were a lot of clothes sold, but what I was most happy about was the customer service given to me by the employee who saw me and recognized me. Gilberto Mendoza

Fresno Costume Release

Fresno Costume Release opened its doors in 2005. In Fresno, their company offered a unique concept: three suits, three shirts, three ties, three belts, three pairs of socks and three handkerchiefs, all for $299.99. Additionally, styles of suits and accessories ranged from contemporary to traditional, giving men a wider range of options.

They’ve used some of the best tailors in the business for their customers’ convenience, and they charge some of the lowest prices you’ll find. Tuxedos have also been added to their suit lineup, and they’re available for $99.99.

Products:

Men’s clothes

SITE:

Address: 5054 N Blackstone Ave, Fresno, CA 93710

Telephone: (559) 225 7848

Website: fresnosuitoutlet.com

COMMENTS:

Very happy with Tony, he was one of the best. He helped me get a suit and the lady who changed my pants in 10 minutes because we are from kingsburg and the young girl who helped with the shirt, belt and tie. Thank you Tony and the staff will go back again thank you and God bless Manuel Cruz

Express

Express is a fashion-forward apparel brand and style community whose mission is to promote self-expression and build confidence. They outfit doers, fabricators, movers, and shakers with clothes meant for true adaptability, from wardrobe necessities to current trends. Everyone should aspire big and dress appropriately, according to Express. Their clothes are a mix of the latest styles to create a versatile and stylish outfit, and each style is meant to let you express your style with exceptional fits, quality fabrics and impeccable craftsmanship.

Products:

Men’s Clothing, Women’s Clothing

SITE:

Address: 683 E Shaw Ave, Fresno, CA 93710,

Telephone: (559) 221 6236

Website: stores.express.com/us/ca/fresno/683-east-shaw-ave

COMMENTS:

I had no idea what to wear to a wedding and Sean helped me find the best deals and the best colors to go with everything! Raul Magallanes

patrick james

patrick james has over 100 employees, many of whom have been with the company for over 30 years. This is a family business dedicated to building community relationships by providing exceptional professional service and high quality items in a welcoming shopping environment or in the privacy of your own home. They have a unique understanding and enthusiasm for the industry, which they share with their clients and friends. Patrick James employees are actively involved in their community and local charities, as reflected in the company’s mission statement.

Products:

Men’s clothes

SITE:

Address: 780 W Shaw Ave, Fresno, CA 93704

Telephone: (559) 224 500

Website: patrickjames.com

COMMENTS:

Extraordinary clothes at extraordinary prices. Very helpful people. They help me create an amazing costume for my wedding. The experience of spending 3 hours creating something you will own and cherish forever Cam W