ODU Men’s Basketball drops Heartbreaker to UTEP, 78-70 in OT

NORFOLK, Va. (ODUSports.com) It’s hard to imagine the Old Dominion basketball team losing a game more excruciatingly than the way the Monarchs did Saturday night.

ODU rallied from an eight-point deficit with a late-game 15-0 run that gave the Monarchs what looked like a comfortable 63-56 lead over UTEP with just over a minutes to play.

But the Miners scored the final seven points in regulation, then edged the Monarchs in overtime, 78-70.

Center Austin Trice keep playing which coach Jeff Jones called the best basketball of his career. The Chicago elder scored 19 points and 20 rebounds.

Kalu Ezikpe, ODU’s other big man, added 19 points and seven rebounds despite being forced to miss practice all but one day last week after testing positive for COVID.

In some ways, the monarchs ruled. ODU edged UTEP, 52-36, and beat the Miners, 35-16, from the foul line

But it was a game the Monarchs (7-9 overall, 2-1 Conference USA) lost because they just couldn’t get the ball in the basket. While Trice and Ezipke combined to make 10 of 18 shots, the rest of the team only made seven of 36, or 19.4%.

ODU only made one of 15 three-pointers.

UTEP (9-8, 2-3) made 27 of 66 shots (41%) and eight of 29 three-pointers.

ODU led, 63-56, with 1:17 to go after CJ Keyser made two free throws to end the run 15-0 which had a crowd of 4,528 on its roaring feet.

UTEP’s Tydus Verhoeven then made one of two free throws to end a five-minute dry spell and shoot the Miners in the six with 1:08 to go.

ODU Charles Smith IV fired a three-point shot nine seconds later that missed and UTEP’s Jamari Sibley responded by sweeping a three-pointer with 39 seconds left to cut the lead to three.

ODU AJ Oliver II then had two free throws, UTEP rebounded and Jamari Bieniemy swept a three-point shot to tie the score at 63-all with 19 seconds left.

Jaylin Hunter’s three missed points with ten seconds left, then Ezipke rebounded, missing a rushing shot as time was about to expire to send the game into OT.

ODU only had six players training most of the week, and Jones said his team had tired legs in overtime.

Keyser tied the score, 67-67, midway through extra time with a jump shot down the hall, but UTEP then dominated the rest of the way.

Souley Boum, who led UTEP with 28 points, made a three-point shot then two free throws apiece on the next two possessions to push the Miners to a 74-67 lead with 50 seconds left. ODU never came close to six the rest of the way.

When asked if Smith should have waited to shoot with less than a minute left in overtime, Jones said yes.

“But if he does, in all honesty, it’s game over,” he said. “He’s one in hindsight, maybe we should have used a clock. But he’s a good shooter.

“And he saw it coming. As he comes out, he asks the bench, ‘Do I shoot this, do I shoot this. Everyone to my right said, ‘yeah, yeah.’

“If it fits, it looks great. But it doesn’t.”

Trice arrived Saturday night averaging 17 points and 8.8 rebounds in ODU’s previous five games. He probably played the best game of his career on Saturday and ODU was especially effective on the inside when he and Ezipke were both in the game.

“Austin was a beast,” Jones said. “He just played great basketball. The duo of Austin and Kalu is something we’re going to work on as we go further and further.”

“We have to bring other people around him to play at this level.”

“I love playing with Austin,” added Ezpike. “Every time one of our guards shoots, one of us is going to get the ball.”

ODU plays its next three games on the road: at Rice on Jan. 20, North Texas on Jan. 22, and Charlotte on Jan. 26. The Monarchs won’t play at home again until Saturday, Jan. 29, and then they host Charlotte.

“It just didn’t happen for us down the stretch,” Jones said. “We have to own it and try to improve.”