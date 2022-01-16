Michelle Keegan raises the temperature in a jaw-dropping black mini dress



















Michelle Keegan must be used to turning heads, and she certainly did it in a jaw-dropping black mini dress

Michelle Kegan always commands attention with her stunning array of high-end fashions, and the star did it once again in a jaw-dropping gown. WATCH: Michelle Keegan delights fans with a new outfit – and the necklace you’ve always wanted As she was about to appear on The John Bishop Show, the star showed off her daring outfit, which consisted of a dramatic black mini dress. The velvety number matched her gym physique perfectly and she had the perfect item to complete her look with – a pair of high leather boots. She showed off a few angles of the look, including one up close, which showcased her beautiful rings and bracelet. Loading player… WATCH: Michelle Keegan exudes Hollywood glamor in her latest appearance Her hair was styled in a bun, as she looked confidently into the camera lens, showing her fully made-up face. WOW: Michelle Keegan looks tanned and toned in stunning bikini pic WATCH: Michelle Keegan Wows Fans With ‘Perfect’ Beachwear Photo In her caption, she said: “Elastigirl… but make it trendy (Instagram we really need a new boot emoji)“, she wrote, using the boot emoji she didn’t like. “So much fun on the @johnbish100 show, it’s tonight at 9:30pm on @itv. Her fans immediately fell in love with the sensational look, including celebrity pals Vicky Pattinson, who called the star “gorgeous” and her former Coronation Street co-star, Catherine Tyldesley who posted a series of face and heart-eyed flame emojis. The star was beautiful One follower enthused: “I can’t wait for you to look so gorgeous“, while another adds:”This outfit is [flame emoji].” MORE: Michelle Keegan showcases toned abs as she soaks up the sun during Mexican vacation SHOP: Michelle Keegan recommends self-help book on dream Mexico vacation A third commented: “I love this look“, while a fourth complimented: “Yyou are always beautiful.” Michelle is definitely a fan of mini dresses, and she donned one earlier this week as she revealed she would be a guest judge on RuPaul’s Drag UK vs the World. The star recently enjoyed a Mexican vacation The actress had her fans swooning over her beautiful fashion choice, adorned with the most striking butterfly print. MORE: Michelle Keegan shares beautiful photo of Mark Wright on dream vacation MORE: Michelle Keegan poses in bralette and striped shorts in Mexico – fans are speechless Completing the look with a pair of rainbow hoop earrings, the actress wore her brunette locks in a gorgeous half-up, half-down style, modeling rosy makeup. The caption read, “Ohhhh she’s ready. So excited to be a guest judge on RuPauls new series @dragraceukbbc Versus The World. Hit your screens with a bang on Feb 1st @bbciplayer #dragraceuk.” Do you like this story? Sign up for our newsletter to get more stories like this straight to your inbox.

