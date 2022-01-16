Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail faces a data breach on its portal





Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd (ABFRL) is facing a data breach on its portal and the company is investing in the incident. In the meantime, the company has assured that it will have no operational or commercial impact on its operations. The company has engaged forensic security experts to investigate the data breach incident where more than 5.4 million email addresses were published online from the company’s portal owned by the Aditya Group Birla.

“The ABFRL is investigating an information security incident that resulted in unauthorized access to its e-commerce database,” an ABFRL spokesperson said while confirming the incident. However, he also added that there was no operational or commercial impact. “As a proactive measure, the company has reset passwords for all customers and enabled OTP-based authentication and has taken further steps to secure access to customer and employee information,” it said. -he declares. According to reports, the ABFRL database was made public by a group of hackers known as ShinyHunters. Cybersecurity expert Rajshekhar Rajaharia also shared about it. “#ShinyHunters allegedly released 700GB of #AdityaBirlaFashion data including 5.4M email and phone. Looks like the New Year data breach season has started in India. It’s time for a change work email password,” he tweeted. The database includes personal customer information such as names, phone numbers, addresses, dates of birth, order histories, credit card details and passwords stored as Message-Digest algorithm 5 hashes ( MD5), the reports added. The data breach also includes employee details, including salary details, religion and marital status. ABFRL, which posted revenue of Rs 5,181.14 crore in FY21, is the country’s largest pure fashion powerhouse with a sleek bouquet of leading fashion brands and retail formats at detail. As of September 30, 2021, the company has a network of 3,264 stores spread across approximately 26,841 multi-brand outlets. It has a repertoire of leading brands, such as Louis Philippe, Van Heusen, Allen Solly and Peter England, as well as Pantaloons, India’s largest fashion retail brand. While its portfolio of international brands includes – The Collective, the largest multi-brand retailer of international brands in India, Simon Carter and some mono-brands such as Forever 21, American Eagle, Ralph Lauren, Hackett London, Ted Baker and Fred Perry. Last week, it announced the acquisition of a 51% majority stake in popular and contemporary brand Masaba, promoted by renowned designer Masaba Gupta for a cash consideration of Rs 90 crore. Additionally, ABFL has also made a foray into branded ethnic clothing through the acquisition of the Jaypore brand and partnerships with leading Indian designers Shantanu and Nikhil, Tarun Tahiliani and Sabyasachi.

