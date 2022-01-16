Suhana Khan, back in Mumbai, is busy dressing up and posing. See the last photo | Bollywood

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan seems to have had a fun Saturday dressing up. She took to Instagram Stories to share a mirror selfie of her look – a black cardigan with chunky gold buttons and a miniskirt. She was also holding a red Chanel baguette bag, which matched the color of her fingernails. His face was not visible in the photo.

Last week, Suhana was clicked by the paparazzi in Mumbai, her first public appearance after returning from the United States. She studied at New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts.

Suhana Khan has shared a new photo of herself on Instagram Stories.

In November last year, Suhana said goodbye to New York, which had been her home since 2019, with an Instagram post. She shared a photo of a moving truck, along with the line, Don’t worry. Even if you leave New York, you’ll still be a New Yorker, written on it. She used a broken heart emoji for her caption.

Suhana wants to follow in Shah Rukh’s footsteps and become an actor. She previously starred in a short film called The Gray Part of Blue and also headlined a production of William Shakespeares Romeo and Juliet in London.

Reports suggest that Suhana is set to make her foray into the film industry with The Archies, Zoya Akhtars’ adaptation of the Archie comics. The Netflix original film would also mark the debut of the late Sridevi and Boney Kapoor’s youngest daughter, Khushi Kapoor, and Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson, Agastya Nanda. However, the cast has yet to be officially announced.

See also | Inside Suhana Khan’s 21st birthday party in New York, with glamorous photo shoots and balloons; see photos, video

Earlier, Suhana told Vogue in an interview that being an actress has always been her dream. I don’t think there was a single moment when I decided. Ever since I was young, I was doing all these accents and impressions. But my parents didn’t realize I was serious about acting when they saw one of my performances for the first time. I was playing Miranda in a school performance of The Tempest, she said.