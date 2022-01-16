Italian menswear innovator Nino Cerruti dies at 91

According to Italian media, Italian fashion designer Nino Serutti, who revolutionized menswear in the 1960s and brought Giorgio Armani the first fashion break, has died. He was 91 years old. Cerruti died in northwest Italy. His family has run a textile business since 1881, Italian news agency La Presse reports. The Italian daily Coriele reported that he had been hospitalized for a hip operation. At 20, Cerruti inherited a family business based in the town of Biella in Piedmont, after the death of his father in 1950. He launched Hitman, the first men’s clothing company, near Milan in 1957. And she will be part of the first men’s ready-to-wear department. Armani was hired as a young talent at the Hitman factory in the mid-1960s. Armani remembers Celti as a creative entrepreneur with “sharp eyes, real curiosity, the ability to dare”, saying that “his authoritative and gentle manner, even an authoritative person” will be lost. I added. “I always thought he was one of the people who had a really positive influence on my life,” Armani said in a statement. “From him, not only the taste of tailor sweetness, but also the good.” I also learned the importance.-A rounded vision as a designer and entrepreneur. “In 1967, Celti maintained production in Italy while luxury in Paris, the international center of fashion at the time. Creation of the men’s fashion house Celty in 1881. With its soft silhouette, use of color, its innovative attention-grabbing design and tradition won over customers like French film star Jean-Paul Belmondo.Soon Celty was in demand in Hollywood, with stars such as Michael Douglas, Richard Gere, Jack Nicholson and Robert Red wearing his designs on and off screen Ford. Cerruti also launched a line of women’s clothing as well as fragrances, watches, accessories and leather goods. He was also the designer of the Ferrari F1 team at one point Cerruti sold the company in the early 2000s and designed the final collection for Spring/Summer 2020. Take a front row seat to the show in Paris and start your textile business. his death happened spread across the fashion world during the menswear premiere at Milan Fashion Week. Carlo Capasa, president of the Italian Fashion Chamber of Commerce, called Celti a “great innovator” who is also “one of the smartest men in Italy”. “He first understood the importance of creativity in menswear, and huge talents like Giorgio Armani changed the very standards of clothing,” Capasa said. It still characterizes Italian fashion. ”

According to Italian media, Italian fashion designer Nino Serutti, who revolutionized menswear in the 1960s and brought Giorgio Armani the first fashion break, has died. He was 91 years old. Cerruti died in northwestern Italy, where his family had run a textile business since 1881, Italian news agency La Presse reported. The Italian daily Coriele reported that he had been hospitalized for a hip operation. At 20, Cerruti inherited a family business based in the town of Biella in Piedmont, after the death of his father in 1950. He launched Hitman, the first men’s clothing company, near Milan in 1957. And she will be part of the first men’s ready-to-wear department. Armani was hired as a young talent at the Hitman factory in the mid-1960s. Armani recalled Celti as a creative entrepreneur with “sharp eyes, genuine curiosity and the ability to dare”, adding that “his gentle, even authoritarian manner” would be overlooked. .. “Even though our contact has diminished year by year, I have always thought of him as one of the people who had a real and positive impact on my life,” Armani said in a statement. .. “From him I learned not only the gentleness of the tailor, but also the importance of a balanced vision as a designer and as an entrepreneur.” In 1967, Cerruti founded the luxury men’s clothing couture house Cerruti 1881 in Paris, then the international fashion center, while maintaining production in Italy. The soft silhouette, color palette and commitment to innovative design and tradition have won over customers like French film star Jean-Paul Belmondo. Soon Celty was in demand in Hollywood, and stars such as Michael Douglas, Richard Gere, Jack Nicholson and Robert Redford were wearing his designs on and off screen. Cerruti also launched a line of women’s clothing as well as perfumes, watches, accessories and leather goods. He was also the designer for the Ferrari F1 team at one point. Cerruti sold the company in the early 2000s and designed the final collection for Spring/Summer 2020. However, taking a front row seat in Paris and focusing on the textile business did not break the relationship. with the fashion house. .. News of his death spread through the fashion world during the menswear premiere at Milan Fashion Week. Carlo Capasa, president of the Italian Fashion Chamber of Commerce, called Celti a “great innovator” who is also “one of the smartest men in Italy”. “He first understood the importance of creativity in menswear, giving space to young designers with huge talents like Giorgio Armani and changing the standard of dress,” Capasa said. With a strong international presence, it characterizes Italian fashion and represents the world with a unique combination of creativity and quality that still characterizes it. “

Italian menswear innovator Nino Cerruti dies at 91

Italian menswear innovator Nino Cerruti dies at 91