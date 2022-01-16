Anna Vakili puts on a vibrant display in a chic dress and turquoise blazer

She’s no stranger to creating a chic look for her nights out.

AndAnna Vakili lived up to expectations on Saturday night as she sported garish shades for a night out at Seasons seafood restaurant in Mayfair.

The former Love Island contestant, 31, was expected to turn heads in a cut-out white dress, colorfully complemented by a turquoise blazer.

Saturday sensation: Anna Vakili put on a vibrant display in a chic dress and turquoise blazer as she headed out to dinner with her sister and friends in Mayfair

Raising her waist in orange strappy heels allowed the influencer to put her pins on full display as she stopped for a series of stunning photos in the West End.

Color coordination was central to Anna’s ensemble as she accessorized with an orange mini bag, keeping her makeup neutral with a pop of nude lipstick.

It wasn’t the first outfit the reality star had tried out, as she had previously been seen wearing a form-fitting black outfit on her Instagram story before changing it up.

Anna’s lookalike sister Mandi, 29, also had blue at the heart of her outfit as she stepped out in a denim-inspired plunging number.

Anna, who shot into the limelight after her 2019 appearance on Love Island, shared glimpses of their night out via social media.

Panning the camera around the flagship gourmet restaurant, she joked, “Lots of fish in the sea!”

Anna and Mandi run their own Youtube channel, Vakili Sisters.

The couple teased an announcement earlier this week, snapping a photo of a sibling in a studio.

‘Big announcement next week, can you guess what it is? [sic]’, they wrote.