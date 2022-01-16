Detroiter known for his kindness and love of fashion has died of COVID-19

This obituary is part of We Will Remember, a series about those we have lost to the coronavirus.

Shirley Ratliff was known for her humor, kind heart, cooking and love of fashion. She liked to dress up even to go shopping.

Ratliff, 83, of Detroit, died June 25, 2020 at Harper Hospital of complications from COVID-19.

She was educated in the Detroit public school system and attended Miller High School. Later, she studied cosmetology in New York and was a cosmetologist by trade for over 40 years. She had a living room and later worked in her basement after her children were born.

Whether she was going to the park or going to the grocery store, she was always dressed to perfection, said her daughter Tahira McCarter, who recalled that her mother never dressed. Hair and makeup were also important to her.

Ratliff loved to cook and trained as a chef at the Randolph Vocational Center in Culinary Arts in Detroit. McCarter noted that her mother made everything from scratch and was known for baking cookies, pies and cakes and preparing her famous corned beef.

There was nothing she couldn’t do, her daughter said. She never fired anyone who needed a meal.

Ratliffa used her cooking skills not only for her family, but also for her church, Israel of Gods Church, WHA in Detroit, where she was a devoted member. She took care of the kitchen chores there until arthritis slowed her down. Even when she couldn’t stand standing to cook for long periods of time, she would sit on a stool to prepare meals.

Ratliff was married for 51 years to her husband, James.

She had a glow … about her, McCarter said, noting that her mother always tried to cheer up those close to her and loved swimming and dancing.

Several months before Ratliff began to feel tired and congested, she had suffered from pneumonia. One day when McCarter arrived to accompany her mother on an outing, her father told her that something was wrong and that it had taken Ratliff three hours to get dressed. McCarter then took Ratliff to the hospital, where she was diagnosed with COVID-19.

I had no idea this would be the last kiss and hug from her in my life, McCarter said as she left her mother in the hospital.

Ratliffs’ husband was also diagnosed with COVID, but was sent home and recovered.

Ratliff told McCarter that she was tired and didn’t want to suffer while visiting him via FaceTime while he was hospitalized. Three days after her admission, she died.

I wish I could kiss her one last time, McCarter said.

Ratliff leaves to cherish the memories of her husband, James Ratliff; his children Angel Turner, Tahira McCarter and Tarik Ratliff; grandchildren Asia, Terrell, Ozell, Tamira, Zell, Takira, Omari and Jeremiah; siblings Clyde James (Diana James), Khadijah Ali (née Brenda James), CynthiaEl-Amin and a host of nieces and nephews.

