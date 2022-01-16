Fashion
Detroiter known for his kindness and love of fashion has died of COVID-19
This obituary is part of We Will Remember, a series about those we have lost to the coronavirus.
Shirley Ratliff was known for her humor, kind heart, cooking and love of fashion. She liked to dress up even to go shopping.
Ratliff, 83, of Detroit, died June 25, 2020 at Harper Hospital of complications from COVID-19.
She was educated in the Detroit public school system and attended Miller High School. Later, she studied cosmetology in New York and was a cosmetologist by trade for over 40 years. She had a living room and later worked in her basement after her children were born.
Whether she was going to the park or going to the grocery store, she was always dressed to perfection, said her daughter Tahira McCarter, who recalled that her mother never dressed. Hair and makeup were also important to her.
Ratliff loved to cook and trained as a chef at the Randolph Vocational Center in Culinary Arts in Detroit. McCarter noted that her mother made everything from scratch and was known for baking cookies, pies and cakes and preparing her famous corned beef.
There was nothing she couldn’t do, her daughter said. She never fired anyone who needed a meal.
Ratliffa used her cooking skills not only for her family, but also for her church, Israel of Gods Church, WHA in Detroit, where she was a devoted member. She took care of the kitchen chores there until arthritis slowed her down. Even when she couldn’t stand standing to cook for long periods of time, she would sit on a stool to prepare meals.
Ratliff was married for 51 years to her husband, James.
She had a glow … about her, McCarter said, noting that her mother always tried to cheer up those close to her and loved swimming and dancing.
Several months before Ratliff began to feel tired and congested, she had suffered from pneumonia. One day when McCarter arrived to accompany her mother on an outing, her father told her that something was wrong and that it had taken Ratliff three hours to get dressed. McCarter then took Ratliff to the hospital, where she was diagnosed with COVID-19.
I had no idea this would be the last kiss and hug from her in my life, McCarter said as she left her mother in the hospital.
Ratliffs’ husband was also diagnosed with COVID, but was sent home and recovered.
Ratliff told McCarter that she was tired and didn’t want to suffer while visiting him via FaceTime while he was hospitalized. Three days after her admission, she died.
I wish I could kiss her one last time, McCarter said.
Ratliff leaves to cherish the memories of her husband, James Ratliff; his children Angel Turner, Tahira McCarter and Tarik Ratliff; grandchildren Asia, Terrell, Ozell, Tamira, Zell, Takira, Omari and Jeremiah; siblings Clyde James (Diana James), Khadijah Ali (née Brenda James), CynthiaEl-Amin and a host of nieces and nephews.
If you have a family member or close friend who died of COVID-19 and you want to share their story, please visit our Memorial Wall and select Share a Story.
Brendel Hightower is associate editor at the Detroit Free Press.Contact her at [email protected]
Sources
2/ https://www.freep.com/story/news/local/michigan/2022/01/16/detroiter-known-kindness-and-love-fashion-died-covid-19/6514387001/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Lara Trump: Bring Hillary Clinton Vs. Donald Trump’s 2024 Rematch January 15, 2022
- Merger of talent agencies CAA and ICM attracts the attention of the DOJ January 15, 2022
- Facebook, Google CEO aware of formal advertising market transactions, proceedings alleged January 15, 2022
- ‘Boba Fett Book’ Star Reacts to Biker Gang Controversy – The Hollywood Reporter January 15, 2022
- The long-awaited January update for Google’s Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro has been released January 15, 2022