Fashion
Remember when Marilyn Monroe said diamonds were a girl’s best friend?
Remember when showgirl Lorelei Lee left her fiancé stunned as she emerged onstage in a pink satin dress, dripping with diamonds, in “Gentlemen Prefer Blondes”? Lee, played by Marilyn Monroe, then launches into a musical number where she sings “diamonds are a girl’s best friend” – a scene widely imitated in the decades since, from Madonna’s “Material Girl” music video to Margot Robbie in “Birds of Prey.”
Monroe’s strapless dress was equally unforgettable. Form-fitting, paired with matching gloves and cinched with a giant pink and black bow, the look became one of Hollywood’s most iconic outfits after the film was released in 1953.
But the outfit was, in fact, a last-minute alternative. The original – and far more revealing – costume was scrapped due to a scandal involving nude photographs.
The pink satin dress has been widely imitated since its inception in the early 1950s. Credit: Allstar Picture Library Ltd./Alamy
Four years earlier, Monroe, then an unknown actress, had posed nude for a photoshoot, earning just $50 for a series of images that would later appear in a calendar. Taken by pin-up photographer Tom Kelley, the photos showed the actress stretched artfully on red velvet sheets, her face tilted towards the camera, her arms outstretched and her toes pointed, creating beautiful lines.
By the time the calendar appeared in 1952, Monroe’s Hollywood profile had begun to blossom. She was quickly identified as the nude role model, sparking a backlash in conservative 1950s America and casting unflattering attention on the rising star. But Monroe overcame the incident and even won sympathy with her unflinching honesty.
Hear Marilyn’s response when faced with a nude photo shoot
“A few years ago, when I had no money for food or rent, a photographer I knew asked me to pose nude for an art calendar,” she told the journalist Aline Mosby of United Press International.
Film studio 20th Century Fox, which would release “Gentlemen Prefer Blondes” the following year, asked her to deny it was her. But she refused, explaining to Mosby, “Oh, the calendar hangs in every garage in town. Why deny it? You can get one anywhere. Besides, I’m not ashamed of it. I I didn’t do anything wrong.”
By owning the photos, she was able to control the narrative — and her public image — against those trying to shame her.
“The nudity calendar scandal really put her at the forefront of the sexual revolution,” says American literature professor Sarah Churchwell in the new docuseries.
Last minute controversy
Costume designer William “Billy” Travilla, who worked with Monroe on 11 films including “Gentlemen Prefer Blondes,” later told cable network A&E that the photos drove the studio “wild.” Executives feared the footage would ruin Monroe’s career and the film’s investors would pull out.
Initially, Travilla had been tasked with creating the “sexiest, most exciting and almost naked woman on screen” – a look very different from the now iconic satiny pink dress.
Madonna referenced the set in her 1985 music video for “Material Girl”. Credit: Alamy
“The costume was a fishnet hose over her naked body,” he told A&E. “Boobs and hip (were) covered in diamonds put together by a jeweler. And just when we’re ready to pull the number – damn it, thing goes wrong. (A reprint of Marilyn Monroe’s) naked calendar hits the Marlet.”
The original sketch of the iconic Monroe look designed by Travilla. Credit: William Travilla/Public domain
However, the studio’s concerns about nude photography were allayed when the film grossed $5.3 million at the box office, catapulting Monroe to stardom in her own right.
Another film starring Monroe, “How to Marry a Millionaire”, was released the same year, grossing another $8 million. As author Aubrey Solomon wrote in his history of 20th Century Fox, “In 1953, Fox’s two greatest assets were CinemaScope and Marilyn Monroe, in that order.” (Monroe, ironically, only got $500 a week for “Gentlemen Prefer Blondes,” she revealed in her last interview with Life Magazine in 1962, while co-star Jane Russell earned $200,000. )
Subverting the clichés of the “stupid blonde”
From being a second choice, the pink dress became a pop culture phenomenon, selling for $310,000 at a Hollywood memorabilia auction in 2010.
Celebrities also paid tribute to the stage-stealing outfit and song. Some emphasized the number’s obvious allusions to materialism, like Madonna’s 1985 video for “Material Girl,” while others made it an anthem for female empowerment, like Megan Thee Stallion and Normani did it on their song “Diamonds”.
Normani wore a tighter, more revealing version of the long dress. Credit: Megan Thee Stallion/Normani/Atlantic Records
Singers Ariana Grande, Camilla Cabello and Kylie Minogue have all used the dress for various performances, while James Franco even wore a version of it as a co-host at the 2011 Oscars.
And films like “Birds of Prey” (2020) and “Moulin Rouge” (2001) offered darker references to the scene, with female protagonists struggling to secure their place in patriarchal societies. In “Birds of Prey”, the dress is reimagined as a jumpsuit worn by Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie) as she hallucinates an eerie version of the famous scene during a violent interrogation with crime lord Roman Sionis (Ewan McGregor ). Sionis vastly underestimates Quinn as a “dumb blonde”, which proves to be her eventual downfall.
In 2011, Franco wore his own iteration while co-hosting the Oscars. Credit: Gary Hershorn/Reuters/Alamy
Navigating shrewdly through her career, Monroe herself was anything but a “dumb blonde” – as she demonstrated with her handling of the nude photo scandal. In “Reframed: Marilyn Monroe”, Churchwell points to an unscripted line Monroe came up with for her character, Lorelei Lee, and insisted on using: “I can be smart when it matters, but most men don’t like it.”
Sources
2/ https://www.cnn.com/style/article/marilyn-monroe-diamonds-are-a-girls-best-friend/index.html
