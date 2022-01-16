Milan Men’s Fashion Week dressed for post-COVID visit

Tailored frock coats, bow ties and bright colors graced runners as Dolce & Gabbana and Fendi envisioned a more glamorous post-pandemic wardrobe for their fall/winter collection at Milan menswear week. Models display creations from Dolce & Gabbana’s Fall/Winter 2022/2023 men’s collection behind the glass doors of a place restricted to the outside public with no access, on January 15, 2022 in Milan. AFP Designer Silvia Venturini Fendi was inspired by the 1920s dandy at her fashion house event on Saturday, emphasizing sophistication with a touch of eccentricity. Blazers turn into capes, sweaters feature a large chest piece and accessories are flashy. The collection also aims for a more fluid interpretation of the typical gendered outfit, with wide flared pants in half-skirts. “We women wear men’s jackets, I don’t understand why they can’t be inspired by our clothes,” explains the designer, grandson of the founder of the Italian house. At the show of the Sicilian duo Dolce & Gabbana, casual and fashion mingle to celebrate a return to the great outdoors. Designed to appeal to the younger generation, the show features rap and punk music orchestrated by Machine Gun Kelly. The models wear loose coats in leopard or zebra prints, white suits embroidered with pearls or tights and tuxedos with broad shoulders and narrow waists. Others are draped in thick, bulky jackets in bright colors or eco-fleece, ready to brave the wintry cold on a post-Covid visit. And as at Fendi, the skirt is part of the male wardrobe, the designer duo evoking the possibility for young people to freely choose their clothes, without worrying about gender. Both shows continued despite disruptions across Europe caused by the surge in the Omicron variant, which reduced the fashion week schedule. After the announcement of its recall by Giorgio Armani, the number of physical parades fell from 23 to 16. Eighteen brands opted for a purely virtual presence, while others presented their collections by appointment. However, those who do show up, like Friday’s Dsquared2, welcome a return to the catwalks. In their first live show in two years, with soccer star Zlatan Ibrahimovic in attendance, the Canadian twins behind the brand presented a festival of bright yellows, pinks, reds and blues alongside floral motifs, beads and crystal embroidery. With a glimmer of hope and plenty of excitement, Dsquared2’s style of exploring the world is a nod to stepping out of the cocoon and embarking on the long-awaited journey. Please enable JavaScript to view comments powered by Disqus.

