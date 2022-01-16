Fashion
Mum bursts into tears after discovering ‘preserved’ wedding dress has turned stale yellow
Mum-of-two Sarah Casson, 46, from Sutton Coldfield in the West Midlands, dreamed of passing down the Swarovski crystal-encrusted wedding dress to her daughters if she hadn’t had two boys
Image: Birmingham Live)
A mum-of-two burst into tears after discovering her shiny white wedding dress had turned stale yellow despite spending hundreds of pounds to preserve it.
Sarah Casson, 46, dreamed of passing her wedding dress on to her children or wearing it for her 20th wedding anniversary with husband Kevin.
But Sarah says she was shocked to tears when she opened the dry cleaner’s box for the first time since they married 13 years ago, birmingham live reports.
She opened the lid to discover that her beautiful silk bodice encrusted with Swarovski crystals had taken on a stale yellow hue.
Sarah, from Sutton Coldfield in the West Midlands, said the dress was ‘very sentimental to me’ and she hoped to pass it on to her daughters if she hadn’t had two boys.
The dress isn’t something her stepdaughters would wear, so she planned to whip it out and get “something you [I] always wanted”.
The telecommunications client partner told Birmingham Live: “We’re moving house so I thought I’d bring it down from the top of the cupboard and maybe sell it.
(
Picture:
Birmingham Live)
“The dress is very sentimental to me. When I got married, I thought I might have a daughter one day who I could pass it on to or turn it into a christening dress for a grandchild.
“But I have two sons and it’s not something their partners would wear, so my husband said why not sell it and use the money to get something you’ve always wanted.
“But that’s why I got the preservative treatment. You pay for it to be treated in a special way and wrapped in acid-free paper so that in years to come it will look like new. and that you can pass it on.
“I haven’t looked at it once all these years. I thought if I opened the box it might ruin its preservation.
(
Picture:
Birmingham Live)
“But I opened it before Christmas and burst into tears. The netting still looks white but the bodice was yellow.”
Three years after their 2009 wedding, Sarah took the expensive $2,000 dress to a dry cleaner.
Sarah remembers forking between 250 and 300 for the preservation treatment, but says she lost the receipt over the many years that followed.
“When I saw the dress, I took it straight to the dry cleaners,” Sarah said. “They told me that because it was processed all this time ago, there was nothing they could do.
(
Picture:
Birmingham Live)
“It wasn’t like I paid a few pounds to have it cleaned, I paid hundreds of pounds to preserve it.
“What’s so frustrating is that I still have the veil I wore on my wedding day that has never been cleaned and is still crisp white.
“My original plan was to maybe wear the dress again if we renewed our vows on our 20th anniversary.
“I’m in pretty good shape so I could have worn it again, but now I don’t have that option because who wants to wear a yellow wedding dress?”
The dress is still in its original box, which is still in good condition, she said.
A spokesperson for the dry cleaners in question told BirminghamLive: “There was no identification tag on the dress to confirm that we did the conservation 13 years ago.
(
Picture:
Birmingham Live)
“We pack all of our wedding dresses in acid-free fabric and in an acid-free box to make sure it doesn’t affect the color of it, but it does need to be stored at a reasonable and stable temperature.
“It cannot be stored in the attic or anywhere with humid or large temperature changes as this may affect storage.
“When this dress was returned to us it did not have acid free fabric wrapped around it the same way we wrap our wedding dresses and the box looked like it had been knocked around a bit, with some wet spots and water marks on it.”
They added: “[The discolouration] will depend on how it was stored.”
Read more
Read more
Sources
2/ https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/uk-news/mum-bursts-tears-after-finding-25960291
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Lara Trump: Bring Hillary Clinton Vs. Donald Trump’s 2024 Rematch January 15, 2022
- Merger of talent agencies CAA and ICM attracts the attention of the DOJ January 15, 2022
- Facebook, Google CEO aware of formal advertising market transactions, proceedings alleged January 15, 2022
- ‘Boba Fett Book’ Star Reacts to Biker Gang Controversy – The Hollywood Reporter January 15, 2022
- The long-awaited January update for Google’s Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro has been released January 15, 2022