Anne Hathaway has the keys to wearing a trendy maxi dress





The stylistic formulas he opted for Anne Hathaway since he started shooting his next series, WeCashed, in the town of New York, serve as an inspiration to fashion lovers who, like us, live their daily lives with nostalgia, eagerly awaiting the looks of the one who was the protagonist of The devil wears Prada has to offer us. Although the truth is that one of the last outfits he showed us the actress Little (or nothing) has to do with the suits he championed in the movie that marked a before and after in the lives of those who hoped to carve out a successful path in the music industry. Fashion, we are faced with a maximal conception tendency. the American actress, Anne Hathaway, was seen in the streets of the Big Apple with a trendy maxi dress, multicolored, that women with a bohemian style will love. It’s a loose piece with one of the prints we’ve seen repeatedly this Spring/Summer 2021: floral (or botanical). The character she plays in the series, Rebekah, also reminds us that the mix between vibrant and muted tones is tendency.









James Devaney

Actress Anne Hathaway wore a long dress on the streets of New York.



How to wear a bohemian maxi dress according to Anne Hathaway? As good as Anne Hathaway brought us back to the character of Andy Sachs which he interpreted, a few years ago, with the combination all in black, where the slippers went (perfect for Autumn winter) those who starred in the look, this time the actress surprised those present on the set of We crashed. American actress knows how to wear a maxi dress print long-sleeved and manage to do so for months to come. The time has come to replace those summer clothes with those warm clothes that will save us from the days when the air blows more intensely and the temperatures begin to drop. We know that with knitted patterns they will be the fall long dresses the perfect alternative to summer outfits. The dresses are timeless and simple. And, above all, they are real lifesavers in any season of the year. Who doesn’t like to show off long dresses of dimensions huge with sports shoes, with boots (or ankle boots) or with classic shoes like ballerinas or moccasins? Make sure to choose the accessories that allow you to see yourself styled and favored as the most. However, if you can’t resist and want to emulate the style of Anne Hathaway from now on we will tell you that the actress combined her dress with flat toe sandals in a brown tone and completed the look with dark plastic sunglasses.

