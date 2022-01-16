The cast of ‘Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ roasted for tacky reunion dresses





well done RHOSLC Cast in Season 2. Andy Cohen may have spoken too soon. The Bravo host recently told Vanity Fair that at the start of the Real Housewives franchise, the ladies didn’t know how to dress. “If you look at the early years of meetings, Orange County, Atlanta and New York, they basically wore — I don’t even think what they would wear to a cocktail party,” Cohen told the outlet (through people). “I think it was more what they could wear to a PTA meeting.” Nearly 15 years and 11 cities later, Cohen said the Real Housewives’ fashion game has really “gone up” and fans are “loving to see what they’re wearing now.” “They were meant to be ambitious, and they are,” he said of the Housewives stars. But fans are begging to differ based on the latest looks from the ladies of the rookie Salt Lake City franchise. After stars Meredith Marks, Jen Shah, Heather Gay, Lisa Barlow, Whitney Rose and Jennie Nguyen showed off their looks for the recently taped ‘Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ reunion, fans had a lot to say — and not in a right path. Fans slammed Heather Gay’s bridal shop look and Meredith Marks’ feathered sleeves As photos from the RHOSLC reunion seem to hit social media, fans reacted to the cast’s “terrible” outfits, many of which featured feathered embellishments. “Does the theme ‘dress you the worst?’ » » an Instagram commenter request. “I think the theme was ‘dress like an exotic bird’ and they got it,” another cracked. “I’ve never seen a cast look messy together before,” a third commenter noted. “What a nice szn they had. why spoil it with those reunion looks,” another intervened. “I’m shocked. I was almost in tears. “I know they’re ice queens, but burn all those looks please,” another fan wrote. Heather Gay, Meredith Marks and Jen Shah received some of the most brutal comments. According to The Sun, a spectator describes Gay as looking like “the mother of the bride” in her dress. Another fan found Heather Gay’s off-the-shoulder blue number on David’s Bridal website with a price tag of $150. Others focused on Marks’ light blue feathered pantsuit. One commenter noted that her pants were ill-fitting and wrinkled, while others accused her of looking like a Muppet due to her feathery sleeves. “The making of Meredith’s outfit is shocking. Somebody don’t like it,” a commenter wrote. Another viewer begged Marks to “please stop with the feathers”. Jen Shah applauded criticism of her dress Jen Shah’s feather-embellished purple dress also caught the attention of fans. After a social media user accused Shah’s outfit of being inspired by villainess Yzma from Disney’s film ‘The Emperor’s New Groove’, the RHOSLC star clapped back to set the record straight. In a shared screenshot on the Instagram account Comments By Bravo, Shah replied, “It was actually [Cardi B] but I wouldn’t expect you to know that. Shah will be under the microscope for more than her dress when the reunion episodes air on Bravo. Shah’s arrest by federal agents amid fraud charges and his ensuing legal drama were a big part of the Bravo reality show’s second season, so Cohen likely grilled her at length during recording of the RHOSLC meeting. READ NEXT: Is Jen Shah getting fired from RHOSLC?



