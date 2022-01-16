Bulletin: Only one letter needed after Bills buried Patriots in record fashion | Buffalo Bills News | NFL





Standings for the Buffalo Bills in their 47-17 win over the New England Patriots on Saturday at Highmark Stadium in an AFC wildcard playoff game

Devin Singletary has remained scorching, with two more touchdowns, taking him to eight in his last five games. Singletary once again topped carries among running backs, with 16 for 81 yards, including a long 16 that reached the end zone and was one of the finest of Singletarys career. Reggie (Gilliam) made a good play,” Singletary said. “I saw the safety go down, then I saw Isaiah McKenzie, Lil’ Dirty, he had a great block. Once he did that, I was like, ‘Oh, I had a chance to bounce him on the outside, and that’s how it went. Quarterback Josh Allen added six carries for 66 yards, including 41 in the game opener when he rushed for 26 yards and then took a guard for 15 yards around the end law. Wide receiver McKenzie’s three carries were timed well, going for 29 yards.

Let’s face it: Allen played like the best player on the planet on Saturday night. A perfect quarterback rating is 158.3. Allen finished at 157.6 and was actually hurt throwing a touchdown pass to offensive lineman Tommy Doyle because he only went a yard. What Allen accomplished against New England was special. He went 21 of 25 for 308 yards and five touchdowns, a franchise record for a postseason game. He also set a career high with his completion percentage of 84.0. Allen completed passes to nine different receivers, including Doyle. Tight end Dawson Knox led the way with five catches for 89 yards. Knox made a legitimate effort to be considered one of the NFL’s best players in his position. Stefon Diggs had three catches for 60 yards, including a big 45-yard gain after beating Patriots No. 1 cornerback JC Jackson on the right sideline. McKenzie added three catches for 45 yards in what was a nice all-around game.

