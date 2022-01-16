Fashion lord Nino Cerruti dies aged 91

Nino Cerruti, the stylist who with his creative ideas revolutionized the fashion world, is died aged 91 at the Vercelli hospital, where he was hospitalized for a hip operation. Considered a master of style and elegance, his name has identified style excellence in the global jet set, from Hollywood to Formula 1. In decades of career disguised stars in life and in movies: Tom Cruise in Eyes wide closed, Harrison Ford in Air Force One And Frantic, to name a few. In an interview he said: “A year at the Oscars, the presenter, the honoree and the winner were dressed by me. Clint Eastwood“. Coco Chanel loved her pants, but he is also famous first deconstructed jacket made in the 70s. Cavaliere del Lavoro, he was also the official designer of the Ferrari Formula 1 team.

Born in Biella on September 25, 1930 from a textile industry family, when he was only 20, he lost his father and inherited the company. He began to experience international success in the mid-1950s with the presentation in Milan of his first line of clothing: Hitman. In 1962, he founded the Flying Cross brand with Osvaldo Test. In the mid 60’s in his Lanificio Fratelli Cerruti he hired a then unknown Giorgio Armani, paving the way for success. In 1967, he opened the first store, Cerruti 1881, Place de la Madeleine in Paris. In the 1970s, he established licensing agreements in Japan and the United States in order to increase the brand’s visibility internationally and to maintain competitive prices in multiple markets. Demonstrate possessing, in addition to artistic skills, a strong entrepreneurial vocation in the global market. During these years he was also born women’s line which will represent twenty years later 20% of the company’s total turnover.

Nino Cerruti in a 1987 snap Raphael GAILLARDE

The news of the disappearance of the “lord of fashion”, told by the Corriere della Sera, aroused an avalanche of reactions of condolence. “Go with him a giant of Italian entrepreneurship and an important piece of Biella history. I will always remember him with affection and esteem, for his insights, skill and foresight with which made Italian fashion grow, exporting our made in Italy to the world”, commented the Deputy Minister of Economic Development, Gilberto Picketto. Great innovator, creative visionary and precursor of many realities of today, he defines it Carlo Capasa, President of the National Chamber of Italian Fashion. A relationship of several years bound us. A unique man and I often told him he was the smartest man in Italy. Not only for his choices as a creative and an entrepreneur, but also personally. He had the perfect physique for the role to represent masculine and Italian elegance.

Giorgio Armani also wanted to pay tribute to the great designer who was his teacher:DI learned from him not only the taste for softness in clothing, but also the importance of a balanced vision. As a stylist and as an entrepreneur. Signor Nino had a keen eye, genuine curiosity, the ability to dare. He will miss his gentle way of being bossy and even bossy.