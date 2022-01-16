Frankie Bridge gets the pulse racing in a busty cutout dress as she celebrates her 33rd birthday

Frankie Bridge made sure she celebrated her 33rd birthday in style as she stepped out for a dinner party on Saturday night.

The former Saturdays star put on a very buxom display in a plunging bodycon dress as she stepped out with retired footballer husband Wayne, 41, and friends at Japanese restaurant Zuma.

Frankie looked amazing in the reveal number as she posed for photos with friends and family after stepping inside.

wow! Frankie Bridge made hearts flutter in a very busty cut-out dress as she celebrated her 33rd birthday with husband Wayne and friends on Saturday

Frankie’s daring all-black ensemble from House of CB featured long sleeves and a striking neckline that showcased her taut abs with cut-out side panels.

She added a pair of dainty strappy heels that peeked out from under the full-length skirt.

The Loose Woman presenter styled her highlighted hair in soft waves and opted for a subtle smokey eye to complete her look.

Girls ! Alongside the snaps, she wrote, “A head full of chill and high levels of embarrassment!” Birthday over’

In another photo, Frankie stood side-by-side with Wayne as they posed for a sweet photo outside the restaurant.

Wayne also wore an all-black ensemble as he paired a polo neck jumper with jeans and a leather bomber jacket.

Frankie shared a video as she blew out candles on her dessert and her friends cheered her on in celebration.

Party: The pals sang while ringing in his 33rd

It comes as Frankie recently returned from a winterfamily vacation in Maldives.

Frankie, Wayne and their children said goodbye to Ozen Tropical Reserve on Bolifushi Island as they returned home last week.

Frankie beamed as she showed off her tanned skin in a crop top and leggings while posing for a snap with Wayne and his sons, Parker, eight, and Carter, six.

Along with the sweet snaps, she wrote, “We left a piece of our heart in the Maldives.”