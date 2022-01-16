Italian fashion pioneer Nino Cerruti dies aged 91





Written by Sharon Braithwaite, CNN Italian fashion designer and entrepreneur Nino Cerruti died on Saturday at the age of 91, Italian family business Lanificio Fratelli Cerruti announced in a statement. He died in the hospital of Vercelli, Italy , where he was hospitalized for hip surgery, CNN affiliate SkyTg24 reported Saturday. “For the family, friends, collaborators and employees of Lanificio Cerruti, and everyone in Italian fashion, today is a very sad day, because of the death of Signor Nino,” said Lanificio Fratelli. Cerruti. statement posted on Facebook “We have lost a talented man, an extraordinary designer, a man ahead of his time and a wonderful mentor, to whom so many people owe so much,” the statement read. “Through his commitment and dedication to his work, which for him was his mission, he will become an eternal example of a life lived in the constant search for style and harmony,” the company said. Models present creations by Italian designer Nino Cerruti for his Fall/Winter 2009/2010 menswear show in Paris, France, January 23, 2009. Credit: Frederic Nebinger-Thierry Orban/Abaca Press/Alamy Stock Photo Born in Biella, Italy, on September 25, 1930, into a family of textile industrialists, Cerruti inherited the family business at the age of 20 when his father died, according to his Biography published on the Lanificio Cerruti website. In 1967, he opened the first Cerruti 1881 boutique on Place de la Madeleine in Paris. In the mid-1960s, Cerruti “collaborated with new emerging names in Italian fashion, taking as ‘starters’ designers of the caliber of Giorgio Armani,” he says, adding that in the 1970s he created the first deconstructed jacket. Cerruti was also a mentor for Giorgio Armani and Véronique Nichanian, and in 1994 he was appointed official designer of the Ferrari Formula 1 team. Italy’s Deputy Economic Development Minister Gilberto Pichetto also expressed his condolences in a statement sent to CNN on Sunday. “I am very saddened by the passing of manager and stylist Nino Cerruti: with him a giant of Italian entrepreneurship and an important piece of Biella’s history passed away,” said Pichetto. “I will always remember him with affection and esteem, for his insights, skill and foresight with which he made Italian fashion grow, exporting our Made in Italy to the world.” Model in the Nico Cerruti show, Fall-Winter 1985/86 collection in Paris in March 1985, France. Credit: Daniel Simon/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images The Federation of Haute Couture and Fashion in Paris paid tribute to Cerruti in a declaration published on Sunday, saying: “Nino Cerruti was one of the most influential designers of luxury men’s ready-to-wear in the 20th century. An innovator, industrialist and great designer, he revolutionized high-end men’s fashion by inventing the first deconstructed jacket in the 1970s. “Nino Cerruti succeeds both with his eponymous house and with the family business Lanificio Fratelli Cerruti. Nino Cerruti has defined the concept of “style” as “a perfect blend of culture and art”, a term he prefers to ‘elegance,’ which he said had ‘a terrible old taste.'” Ralph Toledano, President of the Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode, added: “Nino Cerruti was undoubtedly a creative genius, a passionate man with an extraordinary eye, but also a great entrepreneur. Nino Cerruti introduced the notion of “casual chic” to fashion and menswear, and was himself a man of rare elegance. “Today we say goodbye to a great man who belonged as much to Milan as to Paris,” Toledano said.

