Fashion can look a lot like a date. I’ve spent years trying on different styles, silhouettes, and brands in an effort to find the best fit, the most flattering fit. Lots of crushes ended badly (still haunted by you, low rise bootcut jeans).

I mixed top with bottom, experimented outside of my comfort zone, and bought the right paper partings I thought I needed (i.e. all the beige in my closet ). I even did things I’m not proud of, like impulse purchases that I couldn’t afford. Fashion has been one of my most enjoyable occupations and one of the most exhausting.

Until recently. I streamlined my style and fell head over heels in love with one brand: Batcheva. I may pick up used pieces on occasion, but whenever I’m in the mood for something new, I feel calm knowing I only have eyes for that one label. Since I can only afford items from this brand on sale, I only get a few new clothes a year (and I wear them all the time).

I like to think of it as my first monogamous relationship with a fashion brand.

I am not alone in my devotion to a single brand. We can be found in every corner of the internet, where YouTubers love rudder barker and Zhirelle share challenge videos featuring a week’s worth of outfits from a brand, like Missguided or Princess Polly (these are often sponsored, with discounts for subscribers).

All Reddit Threads wonder if the others have only one mark. You’ll find Uniqlo shoppers up and down, someone who’s pretty much ditched everything non-Adidas as well as those who alternate between a few brands just a polyamorous approach? because I know how they fit in and can predict their selling/liquidation patterns.

Of course, there are also plenty of naysayers who argue against any benefit of being excessively brand loyal, saying it’s restrictive and wasteful to give your custom to a brand that won’t do much to you back. But gravitating toward a brand is a widely understood phenomenon IRL; just ask your friends. My Cali-born sister-in-law, Dailey, swears by Reformation for her dresses that last, and Zara for all her everyday basics.

I buy two dresses a year from Rixo and wear them to death,” says Nikki, another (mostly) one-brand fan. I think sticking with a brand that you know will last is also important for the environment.

As sustainability concerns grow and customers become more interested in a company’s ethics, brand monogamy might be a logical next step for some. Navaz Batliwalla, fashion writer and author of Facial values: new beauty rituals and skincare secrets, tells me she recently noticed comments on fashion forums with users writing that they felt overwhelmed with their wardrobes. It may be a case of choice overload (when too many options are available to consumers) and it reduces our desire buy anything?

Were in this moment of vast consumerism and meme culture where everyone wants to be a part of every trend and try on every ugly shoe, just because they want to be part of the conversation, she says, noting that this trend may have reached its peak. For those looking to hone in on a more individual approach, sticking to one brand or designer may be one way to do so.

It’s true that you can have as much fashion impact wearing one designer as you can wear hundreds (see: celebrities who act as paid brand ambassadors and prowl red carpets and parties that look fabulous in a single label from head to toe).

Restricting your fashion choices can have benefits beyond clothing, freeing up time, money, and free space. It’s a common clothing trope that techies love to adopt in order to focus their energy on more important things.

24/7/365 uniform wearers also tend to be brand monogamists, like Steve Jobs, who owned over 100 Issey Miyake turtlenecks that he could pair with Levis 501s and New Balance 992s. Theranos Elizabeth Holmes was inspired by Jobs and adopted the same designer turtlenecks in her look.

Even Mark Zuckerberg, whose signature gray t-shirts look deceptively understated, cost hundreds of dollars and come from Italian label Brunello Cucinelli.

Meanwhile, avant-garde minimalist fashionistas pray at the feet of Rick and Raf, investing in well-made neutral pieces that can be worn year after year (Eileen Fishers The System of basics also amassed a young Gen Z and a thousand-year-old cult of worshippers).

What we find when we look at more high-end and luxury customers is that they are much more likely to be loyal to brands and advocate for them as well. It becomes part of who they are, of their social group, says behavioral psychologist Professor Carolyn Mair PhD, author of The psychology of fashion. This refers to social identity theory, the brand you wear identifies you as part of a group you are proud of, while distinguishing you from other groups.

For those who want to stand out with their style and don’t know how to go about it, simplification is an unexpected way to do it. This is how artist Ella London from Los Angeles small yellow doors ended up dressing exclusively in yellow, which she started doing to honor her late father for his wedding in 2008.

It really helped refocus my mind, says London, explaining that it made her a more thoughtful client. She’s also discovered that a one-color closet can have emotional benefits, as her monochromatic outfits often attract strangers and lead to more meaningful conversations.

Zuajeiliy Romero, Vice President of Style at Karla Welchs, Online Style Service, Wish, agrees that opting for a one-brand look can have advantages when it comes to determining how to style your hair. Brand monogamy is a great way to dress specifically for workwear, she says.

Or, for bolder choices. There’s no rule that a single brand’s dressing has to be subtle. Patricia Voting from ONE OF manages to dress more or less monogamously with her own items, made from excess fabrics. A tweed swing coat makes the day; the brocade version is perfect for the evening.

Customers want something special but also a consistent product. When a brand can do both, it’s the secret sauce and it’s all been researched, she notes.

I’m as close to smug marriage as I’ve ever been with a single brand. Wearing my Batsheva dresses gives me confidence and makes me feel connected to my hometown of New York (especially since I’m across the pond in London now).

Maybe part of the appeal is the feeling I have for the designer herself, Batsheva Hay, who designs pieces mostly for herself, because it allows me to dress easily and also know what to do next.

I ask her if she thinks social media could help people become more monogamous consumers by educating them about brands, but she isn’t convinced.

It seems to me that people are much more promiscuous because everything is at their fingertips, Hay shares via email. But I think people are discovering more small brands this way, which leads them to try more small, sustainable brands. Hope they become loyal customers.

In the best relationships, you never need to think too much. Isn’t that how dressing should feel?