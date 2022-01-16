Menswear pioneer Nino Cerruti dies aged 91





The Italian designer, former mentor of Giorgio Armani, was a pioneer in men’s fashion. His record label, Cerruti 1881, was popular in Hollywood on and off screen throughout the 1980s and 1990s. News of his death was first reported in Italian media. Cerruti began his career when he inherited his family’s textile business in northwest Italy. In 1957 he launched his first menswear brand, Hitman, and years later hired a young Giorgio Armani to work in his factory, giving him his first big fashion breakthrough. Even though our contact has dwindled over the years, I have always considered him to be one of the people who had a real and positive influence on my life, Armani said in a statement quoted by The Associated Press. From him, I learned not only the taste for sartorial softness, but also the importance of a balanced vision, as a designer and as an entrepreneur. Cerruti launched its second luxury brand, Cerruti 1881, in 1967. The brand was a favorite of actors like Richard Gere and Tom Hanks. He sold the company in 2000 to focus on the textile business. Nino Cerruti was undoubtedly a creative genius, a passionate man with an extraordinary eye, but also a great entrepreneur. Nino Cerruti introduced the notion of casual chic to fashion and menswear, and was himself a man of rare elegance, said Ralph Toledano, president of Frances Fdration de la Haute Couture et de la Mode.

