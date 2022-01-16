Herms Names Creator of MetaBirkins NFT in Trademark Infringement and Dilution Lawsuit

Herms has filed a lawsuit against the individual behind the collection of 100 non-fungible MetaBirkins (NFT) tokens that include images depicting furry renderings of its famous Birkin bag. In the lawsuit it filed Friday in federal court in New York, Herms claims MetaBirkins creator Mason Rothschild is a get-rich-quick digital speculator appropriating the MetaBirkins brand for the create, market, sell and facilitate the exchange of digital assets known as non-fungible tokens, which simply rip off the famous Herms brand BIRKIN by adding the generic prefix meta”, which refers to “virtual worlds and economies where digital assets such as NFTs can be sold and traded”.

Setting the stage in its 47-page complaint, which was first reported by TFL, Herms claims that as of December 2, 2021, Rothschild announced the collection of NFTs under the MetaBirkins brand, “using the Herms brands federally registered, including its globally recognized BIRKIN word mark and trade dress without its authorization and in violation of its trademark rights.(Note: Herms points to its existing trademark rights and registrations, as the basis of its claims, pointing out that (despite the influx of trademark filings by brands lately, new Metaverse-specific registrations are likely not necessary to combat virtual counterfeits.)

Following the launch of the NFTs, the first of which sold on December 3 for $42,000, Herms says it notified both Rothschild and the NFT platform OpenSea on December 16, 2021 of the flagrant violation of [its] intellectual property by Rothschild.

OpenSea “agreed with Herms” and removed NFTs, the company claims. Rothschild, on the other hand, categorically refused[d] to stop selling MetaBirkins NFTs, according to Herms, which states that when OpenSea denied it continued access to its platform, [he] moved MetaBirkins NFTs to the MetaBirkins Rarible Store and additionally began planning to create its own decentralized exchange for MetaBirkins NFTs. Herms claims that Rothschild is actively seeking to create a marketplace for the resale, trade and exchange of its MetaBirkins NFTs through a marketplace called the MetaBirkins Community. (Herms does not name OpenSea or Rarible as defendants in the lawsuit, though it’s not impossible to imagine contributory liability claims playing a role in similar cases in the future when NFT marketplaces like OpenSea and Rare are involved.)

Although Rothschild refused to cease its offering or advertising of NFTs, including on social media and its domain metabirkins.com, following receipt of Herms’ letter, it updated the website to add a disclaimer, stating: we are not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by, or officially connected in any way with HERMS, or any of its subsidiaries or affiliates. The official HERMS website can be found at www.Herms.com. Instead of helping to remedy the situation, Herms claims that the disclaimer, which is absent from all other channels on which NFTs are promoted and/or sold, actually makes matters worse, as it uses excessively the HERMS trademark three times, and also unnecessarily links to the Herms website and capitalizes the HERMS trademark, thus creating a confused impression among consumers as to Herms’ sponsorship of the MetaBirkins NFTs and the MetaBirkins website.

At the same time, after receiving the cease and desist letter, Herms argues that Rothschild attempted to immunize himself from the legal consequences of his appropriation of Herms’ famous marks by proclaiming that he is solely an artist, and therefore protected from liability by the First Amendment. Again, Herms pushes back, saying none of these safeguards protect Rothschild for a number of reasons.

Although a digital image linked to an NFT may reflect some artistic creativity, just as a t-shirt or greeting card may reflect some artistic creativity, artist title does not convey a license to use an equivalent of the well-known BIRKIN brand in a manner calculated to mislead consumers and compromise that brand’s ability to identify Herms as the sole source of goods sold under the BIRKIN brand,” by Herms.

In fact, Herms states that Rothschild’s widespread use of the MetaBirkins trademark constitutes trademark infringement and dilution, since there is no doubt that the success of MetaBirkins NFTs stems from its confusing and dilutive use of famous trademarks of Hermes. (For example, Herms cites “one commentator, among many”, who recently noted “in response to recent media coverage: ‘If it wasn’t called'[B]irkin’ would that attract attention? ‘”)

Specifically, counsel for Herms argues that Rothschild’s extensive use of the Herms marks in connection with the NFTs themselves, as well as its use of the infringing domain metabirkins.com and on social media, where it uses the handles @MetaBirkins and “the entire Birkin brand in hashtags, including #MetaBirkins and #NotYourMothersBirkin” is commercial in nature, which contradicts its fair use claims. (Herms seems to distinguish between the 100 MetaBirkins NFT and the “single” Baby Birkin NFT that Rothschild last spring, from a business perspective, citing the latter’s “unique” nature.)

Also stand in the way of Rothschild by successfully claiming that he has fair use protections, according to Herms? The fact that it uses the term MetaBirkins as its own trademark. (As we noted last month, a potential snag for Rothschilds invoking fair use is the fact that such a defense does not provide protection when the allegedly infringing use serves as a designation of the source of defendants’ assets. , which appears to be the case here. ) According to Herms, Rothschild has repeatedly asserted trademark rights to the infringing MetaBirkins trademark by complaining about counterfeit MetaBirkins NFTs on NFT Marketplaces, with the existence of fake or counterfeit MetaBirkins NFTs indicating[ing] that MetaBirkins is brand as indicator as source.

Taken together, bag maker Birkin argues that Rothschild uses its trademarks for marketing purposes, [selling], and distribute[ing] MetaBirkins NFTs infringe its trademarks because such unauthorized use is likely to cause confusion and error in the minds of the purchasing public, and, in particular, tends to create and falsely creates the impression that the products sold through [Rothschild] are authorized, sponsored or endorsed by Herms when in fact they are not. Beyond that, the voluntary and intentional activities of Rosthchild dilute the distinctive quality of the BIRKIN brand and the goodwill associated with it.

With the foregoing in mind, Herms sets forth allegations of federal and common law trademark infringement, misrepresentation of origin, trademark dilution, cybersquatting, and reputational damage and dilution. company under the New York General Business Law. In terms of remedies, the company is seeking damages, including profits to Rothschild, and an injunction to restrain it from continuing to use its trademarks, such as using any reproduction, copy, counterfeit or colorable imitation of the trademarks. of Herms to identify any goods or the provision of any services not authorized by Herms.

Among other things, Herms asked the court to require Rothschild to transfer the MetaBirkins.com domain to it and to deliver to Herms for destruction all unauthorized products and advertisements in its possession or control bearing the any of the Herms Federal Registered Trademarks or any simulation, reproduction, counterfeit, copy or colorable imitation”.

While “enforcement against unauthorized use of protected content in NFTs is largely no different from any other online infringement, and trademark and content owners can seek redress directly from the usual suspects, c ‘i.e. website operators, ISPs, registrars, etc.” according to Rob Potter and Sarah Anderson, attorneys for Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton LLP, this case will inevitably raise new and interesting questions, particularly from a remedy perspective, given that the infringing goods at issue are NFTs and are therefore stored on the blockchain. (Because blockchain transactions are tied to each transaction record that preceded them, records generally cannot be edited once they are entered; although there is a process by which an NFT can be sent to a unreachable address, thus presumably deleting its value.)

Additionally, if Rothschild were to be ordered by the court to make the MetaBirkins NFTs inaccessible, it would undoubtedly raise questions regarding the individual owners of the allegedly infringing NFTs.

Unless this court directs, Herms says Rothschild will continue to advertise and sell NFTs under the MetaBirkins brand, create a company offering a range of virtual products and services under the MetaBirkins brand, and ultimately account, to prevent Herms from offering products and services in virtual marketplaces uniquely associated with Herms and meeting Herms quality standards.

For a deep dive into the merits of Rothschild’s fair use claims, you can find it here, and for insight into the likelihood of consumers being confused by the MetaBirkins, you can find it here.

The case is Herms International, et al. against Mason Rothschild, 1:22-cv-00384 (SDNY).