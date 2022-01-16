Malaika Arora looks ready for a date with Arjun Kapoor in a white ruffled Zimmermann dress





Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor were clicked after their Sunday lunch together at a restaurant in Mumbai. While Malaika looked as gorgeous and chic as ever, Arjun also pulled off her signature streetstyle look. The couple, who made their relationship official in 2019, are often seen attending dinner parties and family parties together. And every time they make an appearance, they do it in style.

Malaika Arora in a white ruffled dress for a lunch date with handsome Arjun Kapoor. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Malaika Arora in a white ruffled dress for a lunch date with handsome Arjun Kapoor. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Malaika rocked a white ruffled mini dress by Zimmermann with loose sleeves and a plunging neckline, a perfect number for a date night or brunch dress. She wore a bright yellow quilted Saint Laurent clutch to add a splash of color to the otherwise monotonous look, and also accessorized with black boots by Christian Louboutin. Malaika opted to keep her makeup minimal and left her hair straight and loose. Arjun Kapoor in a Balenciaga hoodie and sneakers. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Arjun, meanwhile, wore a blue Balenciaga hoodie with black pants, a black cap and sneakers, flaunting his signature street style. A few days ago, when it was rumored that they had broken up, Arjun and Malaika purged the air by sharing romantic photos on their respective Instagram accounts. Arjun shared a black and white mirror selfie with Malaika, captioning the post, “There is no room for shady rumors. Be careful. Stay blessed. Wish people well. Love you all. “ Malaika Arora shared this note on Instagram. Malaika, on the other hand, shared a note that read, “No but seriously. Normalize finding love in your 40s. Normalize finding and chasing new dreams in your 30s. Normalize finding yourself. and your goal in 50. Life doesn’t end at 25. Let’s stop acting like it does. For more lifestyle news, follow us on instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss the latest updates!

