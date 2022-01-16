Why the ‘Dopamine Band-Aid’ Is the Fashion Fix We Could All Do With

For many of us, dressing everyday is a balance between looking good and feeling comfortable – but how about working your wardrobe in synergy with your body and mind?

This is where fashion psychology comes in, because refreshing your routine and wearing colorful clothes could help make the January blues go away.

“The dopamine band-aid is one of the latest trends to emerge from the pandemic,” says Shakaila Forbes-Bell, a fashion psychologist and founder of the website Fashion is Psychology.

“I think it grew out of one of the fundamental principles, which underlies why we wear certain clothes, and one of the main reasons is to satisfy our emotional needs.”

“So when you wear something that you love, that looks nice and new, that brings confidence and makes you happy – that happiness comes from a specific neurotransmitter in the brain called dopamine that provides pleasure and happiness,” she explains.

And the psychological benefits of stepping out in something that brings us pleasure are two-fold: “So when we’re wearing something that brings us joy, that area kind of gets activated; it gives us that rush and that happy feeling. , so we want to continually feel that experience.”

Indeed, through her research with Stitch Fix, an online personal styling service, it was discovered that around a third of us have an experience that improves our mood when we wear colorful clothes.

Color has many connections

But it’s not as simple as saying that a specific color can cause a specific type of emotion. “It has a lot to do with associations,” notes Forbes-Bell. “Some of them are general, but some may be very specific to you.”

For example, Stitch Fix found that people associate the color yellow with optimism, sunshine, brightness, and these things bring happiness and joy, while 30% said the color blue makes them calm.

The study also revealed that red is associated with a feeling of energy. “We can say that we associate red with things like love, lust and things like that like bright red hearts,” she continues. “So basically we feel certain emotions when we wear certain colors, because we usually associate specific colors with specific things.”

And that’s how color psychology works when it comes to dopamine dressing: “It’s about thinking about general associations that you have, but also about personal associations,” says Forbes-Bell. .

Accelerate fashion to feel happier

For tips on how to dress to improve your mood, that’s where personal styling services like Stitch Fix come in. You can partner with one of their expert stylists to help them work through your personal associations.

“So, for example, I associate purple with joy, accomplishment, success because I have my own personal associations with purple,” Forbes-Bell explains.

“It might remind me of a family member or a particular time in my life. You can put that into the system and work with your expert stylist to help push more of that color into your wardrobe.”

Depending on your preferred style and budget, you can customize the edit to suit your mood of feeling more confident, happier, more bubbly and wanting to experiment more with color.

“You put that in your style profile and then automatically get those kinds of outfits and colors, so it’s an easy way to inject those kinds of mood-boosting colors into your wardrobe.”

Inspire confidence with color by association

Naturally, not all of us feel comfortable wearing bright colors, especially if monochrome is your middle name. “I think an easy way to overcome people’s fear of color is to recognize the things you associate with specific colors,” suggests Forbes-Bell.

“If you associate pink with playfulness, or yellow with optimism, as the survey found, once you recognize those positive associations with those colors, you kind of get over that hump of saying: “Oh, well, I don’t want it [of that kind of clothing]. I don’t want to be too bright. I don’t want to be out there too much.'”

Indeed, digging a little deeper: “Like mine with purple, it will give a little more encouragement and motivation to embody those feelings and a push to carry them into your everyday life, rather than to be bound by the limits of blacks, beiges and greys.”

Funk it up with wellness accessories

A simple way to elevate a single neutral color is with eye-catching accessories and nothing screams self-expression like statement jewelry or a bright tote bag. Forbes-Bell thinks it’s an easy way to get started, have more fun, and be more creative when you might be afraid to really embrace color.

“You know, it can really turn a minimalist outfit into something a little more unique and special for you.

“Let’s say you don’t want to put everything in red, a red bag or accessory, a touch of purple here, a touch of orange there, it can go a long way in embodying the positive traits you associate with those colors. .”

Make the most of working from home and experiment

“I think while people really appreciate the comfort and psychological benefits that come with comfortable dressing, I feel like people are experiencing loungewear fatigue when you’re just stuck in the same grays.

“You’re not bound by the confines of an office dress code, that’s true, and I think if people recognize that you can feel such a boost from novelty in general.

“So just wearing something new, dressing up outside the norm with extravagant outfits, it can help you break away from the boring and monotonous daily routine that many of us have fallen into. with working from home.

“To experiment more, even if it’s a loungewear outfit, it doesn’t have to be gray, it could be pink, it could be blue, it could be something more expressive.

“I think it will help people really feel both joy and comfort and yes, really help them shake up their daily routines just by changing up their outfits.”

As Forbes-Bell says, “It’s really about how you feel and using your clothes to lift your mood. And then whatever comes out of it is a bonus.”