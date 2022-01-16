Holly Willoughby’s Dancing on Ice dress wows fans as ITV show returns





Holly Willoughby opted for something simple yet stunning as Dancing on Ice returned to screens on Sunday night. The popular TV host was back at the side of the rink alongside co-star Phillip Schofield as the new series of the long-running ITV show kicked off with its first live broadcast of 2022. While millions tune in year after year to check out the skating exploits of a whole host of celebrities, this year including Brendan Cole, Rachel Stevens, Ben Foden and Kimberley Wyatt, Holly always has everyone talking with her choice of outfits. The Dancing on Ice presenter has come under fire from some viewers for a few of her dresses in recent years, with critics calling them “inappropriate” for a family TV show and some even complaining to Ofcom. READ MORE: John Barrowman’s ‘controversial’ Dancing on Ice exit explained But as Holly shared a photo of herself backstage in her long pale blue dress for Dancing on Ice on Sunday, there was no denying she looked amazing. Holly revealed the dress was by famed British designer Susanna Neville, which she chose to accessorize with jewelry from Susannah Lovis Jewelers and shoes from Sophia Webster. Her This Morning colleague Vanezza Feltz was quick to respond, telling Holly: ” Oh my god I love this! You look amazing!”, while one super fan commented, “ beautiful! I can’t wait to reconnect” Another of Holly’s many followers replied, “This dress is amazing!!” while a fourth, referring to how cold it is in the Dancing on Ice studio, joked: ‘You’re going to match your dress color by the end of tonight’s episode’ Holly and Phillip are joined by Torvill and Dean again for the new series of Dancing On Ice, with Ashley Banjo sitting next to the skating legends on the judging panel. One person not participating this year is John Barrowman, who was replaced by Oti Mabuse. For the latest What’s On news, announcements and reviews straight to your inbox, head here to sign up for our free newsletter

