Prada Men’s Fall 2022 Collection at Milan Fashion Week – Footwear News

It’s no longer a secret that Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons love mixing it up with nerd designers. Nearly a year ago, the co-creative directors hosted a virtual post-show roundtable following the presentation of the Fall 21 women’s show which featured actress Hunter Schafer, director Lee Daniels, l architect Rem Koolhaas and designer Marc Jacobs for a conversation about optimism during the pandemic, among other topics. While post-show Q&A is clearly a Prada tradition, the brand is also beginning to integrate its actual collections and runway shows with the minds it admires. For its Fall 22 menswear show, which it presented on Sunday during Milan Men’s Fashion Week, Prada and Simons tapped actors Jeff Goldblum and Kyle MacLachlan as well as eight other Hollywood names (Thomas Brodie-Sangster, Asa Butterfield, Damson Idris, Tom Mercier, Jaden Michael, Louis Partridge, Ashton Sanders and Filippo Scotti) for a veritable parade of stars. Related But the casting wasn’t necessarily about adding star power for clicks and likes. The curation of Prada’s names was intended to show integrity and regularly deserved praise instead of sensationalism, a philosophy the designers mentioned in their presentation notes on the collection itself. “Here, everyday reality is valued, its signs and signifiers exchanged with those of elegance and sophistication,” it reads, while acknowledging that cinema and theater often reflect reality.



The reality of the current collection was a shift towards the sharp lines of couture that have come to define much of today’s most sensational fashion (it’s nearly impossible to avoid Balenciaga’s influence from Demna Gvasalia here). Prada and Simons dotted these stoic yet statement-making silhouettes with their signature texture, this time with shearling puffs and an equally signature color palette. The clash of earnestness and sensationalism ran throughout the collection, and while words like “esteem”, “sophistication” and “enduring value” populated the show’s ratings, it was difficult to gauge which pieces were meant for reality. compared to the show. The shoes were serious and stoic – a far cry from the platforms and pop-art detailing of past seasons – with a single black leather square-toe boot style dominating the runway. It was juxtaposed with a focus on outerwear, which itself was juxtaposed with traditional tailoring and the aforementioned flair – a contradiction that was perhaps Prada’s very point.

