Dress Up Like Shinra Mascot Stamp in FFVII The First Soldier

Square-Enix released newFFVII The First Soldier skins resembling Stamp fromFFVII Remake. The skins are available both character models and as an outfit for the Chocobo mount. There are also Stamp-themed weapon skins in the shop. The Character skins will cost 1000 in-game credits, the Chocobo skin will cost 800, and the weapon skin pack will cost 600.

Stamp is the mascot dog for the Shinra Electric Power Company inFFVIIRemake. The cartoon dog frequently appeared in various Shinra propaganda and as graffiti in certain missions of the game.

The new skins take Stamp’s iconic military-style helmet and couple it with tactical wear based on the mascot’s colors. It also comes with a sling pouch of the dog’s face. As the clothing and helmet are separate items, players can choose to leave the helmet off and outfit on or vice versa. The weapon skins feature illustrations of Stamp. All three skins will be available in the shop for two days, until 10 am Japan Time on January 18, 2022 (5 pm Pacific on January 17, 2022 / 1 am CEST on January 18, 2022).

You can check out how the skins look in-game in the screenshots below.

Previously, Square Enix released an outfit pack based on Cloud, Tifa, and Barret fromFFVII Advent Children. Back in December, Square Enix also released a survey asking players if they were interested in a PC or console port of the game.

FFVII The First Soldier is available on iOS and Android devices. Tea FFVII The First Soldier Stamp skins are immediately available via the in-game store. The skins will be available until January 18, 2022.