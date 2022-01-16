Pharmacist, influencer and fashion entrepreneur A true portfolio career

I know that my different avenues of passions can be explored at the same time. Ify Yvonne

Ify Yvonne pharmacist, social media influencer and fashion entrepreneur

Ify Yvonne



One of the most common barriers I hear from retraining candidates is choose which career path to follow when you have many interests. Ify Yvonne break through that limiting belief by building a portfolio career that includes a day job as a pharmacist with two side hustles: 1) as a social media influencer (millions of YouTube video views and tens of thousands of Instagram followers); and 2) as co-founder of the fashion line, Nkeoma By Ivy & Livy, with her sister.

Yvonne’s goal with Nkeoma is to celebrate the culture of Africans (Yvonne is Nigerian-American) through fashion by breaking another limiting belief that you can’t combine money and meaning. This multi-hyphen builds a portfolio career that merges multiple interests, both business and creative.

My 3 favorite takeaways from our exchange:

1 – Pay attention to your market because your audience tells you what they need. Yvonne developed a new product based on customer feedback: with the success of my businesses, I had a plethora of friends, family and my followers asking for help and advice in creating their own business. This is how my startup academy, Hustle & Glow, was born.

< position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/>

2 You do not have to quit your job to start your career change: During my first year as a pharmacist, after finishing my shifts at the retail pharmacy where I worked, I spent night hours building Nkeoma By Ivy & Livy.

3 Be selective about the advice you take: don’t consult people who aren’t where you want to be or who aren’t doing or haven’t done what you’re trying to do. Their advice will always be guided by words that will take you on the safest path.

Our full exchange below:

Caroline Ceniza-Levine: How has your diverse career in the portfolio, and in particular the pharmaceutical and fashion industry, been going?

Ify Yvonne: Ever since I was in high school, I always knew I wanted to have my own business in the fashion industry, but I also knew I wanted to have a professional career in the medical field. I am a woman, a Nigerian woman to be more precise, so I know that my different avenues of passions can be traveled at the same time. After getting my doctorate in pharmacy and starting my career in pharmacy, it was now time to pursue my dreams of having my own clothing line. Since I was still a budding influencer at that time, I built a business from scratch. During this trip, I learned a lot, especially the textile and manufacturing industry. With the success of my businesses, I had a plethora of friends, family members and followers asking for help and advice in starting their own business. This is how my startup academy, Hustle & Glow, was born. In my business launch academy, I help women go from zero to launch in just a few months.

Ash Levine: What prompted you to take the plunge, or was it a gradual move?

Yvonne: It was, however, a gradual movement, always preparing and anticipating the next step. My vision and dreams for myself have always been at the center of everything I do. To be immersed and happy to work in my areas of passion while helping and motivating others to pursue the same. There were definitely jumps at every step. I engaged in new concepts and understanding it as I experimented with each project was my course of action.

Ash Levine: How did you decide to influence and then do e-commerce?

Yvonne: I started my hobby as an influencer when I graduated from pharmacy school, it really happened and it grew from there. Always keeping my vision of what I wanted to myself, I knew that developing a genuine and loyal following was key to any business endeavors I would eventually pursue. Then, when the time came, and I discovered e-commerce, I launched my loungewear brand, Nkeoma By Ivy & Livy.

Ash Levine: What resources were particularly helpful in making the change, e.g. courses, books, mentor or coach, professional association?

Yvonne: For my new startup academy building project, Hustle & Glow, I sought out masterminds, mentors, and coaches to really help me build the systems and processes I needed to be able to efficiently and effectively assisting my clients in launching their business….[Specific examples include] Julie Solomon, Lauren Tickner and Jen Sinceros book series.

Ash Levine: When did you feel like you had made a career change, that is, identified yourself as an entrepreneur rather than an employee?

Yvonne: During my first year as a pharmacist, after finishing my shifts at the retail pharmacy where I worked, I spent hours at night building Nkeoma By Ivy & Livy. It was then that I really felt that the word entrepreneur was part of my name and my title.

Ash Levine: What, if anything, about your old career was helpful in the new one? If so, what did you have to unlearn or give up on your former career?

Yvonne: I am grateful for my career and experience as a pharmacist because it taught me the importance of quality control and workflow. When I fill doctors’ prescriptions, I have to make sure that the drugs prescribed by the doctor are the ones that I dispense and that I give to my patients. All of the steps I take as a pharmacist to ensure accuracy and safety are the same as I take when fulfilling my clients’ orders. This greatly reduces returns, exchanges and wasted money within the business.

Ash Levine: Have friends and family been supportive? If not, how did you find the motivation to carry out your career change?

Yvonne: My immediate family, my parents and my siblings, have been very supportive throughout my journey and I am grateful for that. I met my husband at the heart of building my businesses and he was such a cheerleader and support system that I became a wife and mother through all the chaos. And then all my followers and supporters who have seen me grow over the years have been my motivation and inspiration to continue and provide them with knowledge and entertainment.

Ash Levine: What advice would you give to other professionals considering pivoting?

Yvonne: My advice to anyone considering doing this pivot is to go for it. Do not hesitate or wait for permission. Get the right mindset (read lots of books to help you with this!) and do it! You will understand all the details of your journey to new levels. As you read this, you have passed your darkest day or your most difficult period. Everything always works out in the end. So keep your vision and your life goals in the foreground and seize all the opportunities that bring you closer to your goal. Invest in coaches and mentors to teach you new skills and concepts. Don’t consult with people who aren’t where you want to be or who are doing or have done what you’re trying to do. Unfortunately, they won’t give you the proper advice or strategy to make it happen. Their advice will always be guided by words that will take you on the safest path. To be successful, you have to be uncomfortable and navigate uncharted territory.

Ash Levine: What’s next for you?

Yvonne: For me, I will continue to grow Hustle & Glow and help women around the world launch their businesses, gain financial freedom, and live abundant lives. I am writing a business start-up manual that will be of great value to those who need help and advice on entrepreneurship and building a profitable business. In August 2021, I hosted my first women’s retreat in Waikiki Beach, Hawaii and am excited to start planning the next one for 2022!