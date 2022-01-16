All the looks from the CR Fendi Men’s Fall/Winter 2022 fashion book





Welcome to Silvia Venturini Fendi’s take on the “Roaring New Years” for Fendi’s final Fall/Winter 2022 Men’s show. This season, Fendi channels the past sophistication of menswear, creating a range of future fashion heirlooms with a touch of Roman elegance. However, there is no old world without a new world. The house has partnered with global digital asset management leader LEDGER to create a user-friendly secure hardware wallet for cryptocurrencies and digital assets as part of the collection. The first line of stylish technical accessories featuring Fendi’s FF logo is the first of its kind in luxury fashion aimed at fusing Fendi’s expert craftsmanship with today’s technological phenomenon and its booming market. Including mini Wand and O’Lock styles in silver, the accessories discreetly store the LEDGER hard drive securely, always by your side. The range of accessories takes cryptocurrencies further into the world of fashion where digital assets can now be displayed around the neck or worn clipped to pants. Fendi x LEDGER FABRIZIO MARTINEZ As for the collection, the house presented a series of modernized menswear classics following the theme of old and new. A neutral color palette presided over the looks, drawing attention to luxurious textures and bold statements woven throughout. Gingham tweed coats, high-waisted trousers, double-breasted suits, gathered collars, Mary Jane brogues and satin lapels have all hit a vintage sweet spot in menswear that really never goes out of style. Elsewhere, a selection of modern pieces dotted the runway: bucket hats, utilitarian shoulder bags, athletic trainers, cropped blazers and peek-a-boo cutouts all brought a contemporary twist to timeless looks. Paolo Fichera Paolo Fichera Paolo Fichera Fendi The iconic Peekaboo bag gets a makeover this season under the name “FForty8”. Appearing in its most architectural form to date, the large structured shopper bag comes in a range of leathers, suede, and even this season’s gingham checkwool. Fendi’s famous Baguette bag also has a new look this season, enlarged as a flexible trunk and also reduced to a single bag in metal and plexiglass chain. Blending old and new, this collection is representative of the times appealing to the current generation’s obsession with reviving nostalgic trends from the past. As the saying goes, everything old is new again. Scroll to see all the looks from Fendi Fall/Winter 2022 Men.



