Dress for Success will host the Power of the Purse fundraiser virtually this year





PRESS RELEASE

DRESS FOR SUCCESS ORILLIA AND BARRIE

*************************

Dress for Success Orillia and Barrie, a local women’s nonprofit, is hosting its popular annual Power of the Purse fundraiser virtually on Saturday, January 29, 2022. 6th Annual Power of the Purse features Layne “The Auctionista”, hosts Dale and Charlie from Kool FM, and musical performances by local singer-songwriter SAMMY, who was recently honored as Top Emerging Artist at the Orillia Regional Arts and Heritage Awards. Guests will have the chance to bid on designer and one-of-a-kind handbags, as well as one-of-a-kind experiences and prizes, all from the comfort of their own homes. Many of the over 80 online auction items have been generously donated by independent businesses; and from handbags at Sephora to a gift certificate for sporting goods, there really is something for everyone. During the live event, there will be five live auction items to bid on, including exciting experiences and a beautiful, limited-edition Strathberry bag. Proceeds from the Power of the Purse fundraiser will go towards running the three Dress for Success Orillia and Barrie programs that provide a network of support for women entering or re-entering the workforce. The organization’s goal is to help local women thrive in work and life. As they said, “Our vision is a world where women do not live in poverty; are treated with dignity and respect; and strengthen their families and shape their communities. Registration for the event is only done online at www.dfspowerofthepurse.com. Limited VIP tickets are available, with many benefits offered by local businesses. The VIP experience for two includes a bottle of red wine (can be replaced with white) from PICNIC in Orillia, an artisan charcuterie board made by Innisfil artisan RM83 Designs, and delicious charcuterie for two from Eclectic Cafe by Melanie Robinson Catering. Plus, VIP ticket holders get a $31 tax receipt and will be entered to win a beautiful designer handbag. The Silent Auction and the Live Auction open this weekend, Saturday January 15th. During the live event on January 29, it is strongly recommended that guests have two devices to participate: a phone/tablet/laptop to bid on auction items on the website, and an additional screen to follow the auction. live event via a Zoom link. Dress for Success Orillia and Barrie hope to reach their fundraising goal of $40,000, to help them continue to support their customers through their Professional Clothing Assistance, Breakfast Club and Professional Women’s Group programs. The organization will also launch a new mentorship program in 2022. Pre-event day The silent auction begins January 15 at 8 a.m. and ends January 29 at 8:15 p.m.

Premium live auction viewing opens January 15, with bidding not taking place until January 29 Event day Pre-show: 6:45 p.m.

Main virtual event: 7-8 p.m. For more information, please visit www.dfspowerofthepurse.com or contact [email protected] To keep up with Dress for Success Orillia and Barrie news and Power of the Purse updates, visit their website and follow them on Facebook, Twitter and instagram. *************************

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bradfordtoday.ca/local-news/dress-for-success-to-host-power-of-the-purse-fundraiser-virtually-this-year-4942679 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos