Milan Fashion Week Pradas show ends with Jeff Goldblum on the catwalk | Milan Fashion Week





Prada called on Hollywood heavyweights Jeff Goldblum and Kyle MacLachlan to wrap up its show on Sunday afternoon, ending a quiet menswear week that saw several brands cancel their shows in light of rising Covid cases through Europe. The actors’ appearance at Fondazione Prada punctuated the second physical show for founder Miuccia Prada and her co-creative director Raf Simons since the latter’s arrival in early 2020, marking an unprecedented union of two of the industries of the fashion’s most influential and famous designers. The fruits of their collective production have so far proven to be critically acclaimed and this Fall/Winter 2022 collection bears the mark. Taking the uniform concept as stimuli, Prada and Simons elevated boiler suits in technical silk, leather and cotton, and the fuzzy pink print replacing the traditional historic shirt/tie/bow tie and giv[ing] a new energy and reality, a younger attitude too, said Simons. Outerwear featured heavily in trench coats and utilitarian parkas with sheepskin panels. Elsewhere, accessories that will rock the world of social media have arrived in compartmentalized backpacks, fluorescent gloves and miniature pocket belts in Prada’s signature triangle. Kyle MacLachlan leads a stellar lineup on the catwalk. Photography: REX/Shutterstock The collection celebrates the idea of ​​working in all different spheres and meanings, Prada said, emphasizing the idea of ​​the importance of formal work and the wardrobe she imagines representing it. Through these clothes, we emphasize that everything a human being does is important. Every aspect of reality can be elegant and dignified, elevated and celebrated. Joining Goldblum and MacLachlan to present the collection to a socially distanced audience of more than 200 guests was a new generation of actors: Queens Gambit star Thomas Brodie-Sangster, sex education manager Asa Butterfield and award-winning actor Moonlight Ashton Sanders. Actors are interpreters of reality, employed to echo truth through their portrayals, Prada said. Real men, recognized figures, they bring a new facet of reality. The reality of Italian fashion week was something different from what was expected. Giorgio Armani, one of the biggest draws in the windows, was the most high-profile designer to cancel his eponymous and Emporio Armani shows with great regret and after careful consideration in light of the worsening epidemiological situation in early January. Carlo Capasa, president of Italy’s fashion governing body Camera della Moda (CNMI), said while he respected Armanis’ personal decision, it was important to find ways to continue with live events. that facilitate face-to-face interaction and generate revenue in the Italian fashion industry. Since the situation was doing our best right now and we have proven that we can handle the situation, Capasa said, referring to the strict distancing, FFP2 masks and proof of full vaccination that were required during the 16 physical performances on the program. Generally speaking, fashion week must go on [to give] the sign the industry needs. Its very important [as] it is the second largest industry [in this country] and we have 1.2 million people working in fashion in Italy. We don’t know how long it will take to get out of the current situation [with the pandemic] and so it’s about trying to find a balance between real life and safety.

