Vanessa Hudgens looks lovely in a white dress as she visits Huntington Gardens with her sister Stella

|

She called MLB star boyfriend Cole Tucker for New Years.

However, Vanessa Hudgens chose to spend the weekend with her family in a photo she shared on Instagram from Huntington Gardens in San Marino on Sunday. California..

The 33-year-old Spring Breakers star looked beautiful in a white floral dress as she and her sister Stella Hudgens explored the vast grounds.

Scenic Beauty: Vanessa Hudgens, 33, stunned in a white floral dress when she and her sister Stella Hudgens visited Huntington Gardens near Los Angeles over the weekend.

Vanessa is depicted as she runs her finger through a flock of crows, relaxing on a marble bench.

Her sleeveless dress reached to the ankles and featured a low-cut top with a spaghetti strap and another thick strap over the other shoulder.

Her hair was tied up in a bun and sparkly gold earrings popped out.

In the second photo, the actress squinted, holding a pink flower and flashing her infectious smile at the camera.

White Woman: Vanessas sleeveless dress reached her ankles and featured a low-cut top with a spaghetti strap and another thick strap over the other shoulder.

Black and white: On Saturday, she stood next to a large sculpture and posted another photo in a dress as she invited 44 million Instagram followers to ‘Guesswhere’.

On Saturday, she stood by a large sculpture and posted another photo in a dress when she invited 44 million Instagram followers to “Guesswhere.”

She contrasted a delicate white dress with tall black boots and hung a black bag in her hand.

Vanessa also wore a black cardigan to warm up against the breeze, and she blocked the harsh sun with thick beige framed sunglasses.

Blue vibe: Stella added color to her outings by sporting a big bust in a blue ribbed sleeveless dress.

Too cute: Similar brothers relaxed on the grass, nodded, showed a sweet smile, but laughed deafeningly with follow-up snaps.

Vanessa didn’t say her sister visited museums and gardens with her, but she did repost a photo of Stella to her Instagram story.

Stella added color to her outings by rocking a busty screen in a blue ribbed sleeveless dress.

Similar brothers relaxed on the grass, nodded and showed a sweet smile, but with a follow-up snap they laughed deafeningly.

“Alexa, play the sisters theme song,” Stella joked in the caption.

The petite beauty surprised her followers when she posted a video of herself performing earlier this week.

Karessa Johnson’s character from the Netflix movie “Tick, Tick…Boom!”, the singer performed a song called “Come to Your Senses.”

A roughly minute-long music video shows a superstar in a black turtleneck, black pants and knee-high boots crouching in a large, empty studio.

Show off her blowjob: Petite Beauty surprised her 44 million Instagram followers when she posted a video she sang earlier this week.

Work hard: Netflix movie Tick, Karessa Johnson’s character from Tick…boom! The singer performed a song called Come to Your Senses

In the caption, Vanessa explained:

“It’s no exaggeration to say that I was very nervous. Thanks to @alexandrashipppp for being there to support me and get this video.

The video has been viewed over 1.6 million times and her friends and fans praised her vocal talent in the comments.

Among them was a note from actor and singer Skylar Astin saying, “Come on with that talent!!!!!”.

And Yaris Sanchez wrote in a crying emoji, “Unlimited talent.”