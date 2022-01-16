Jeff Goldblum, Kyle MacLachlan Prada Menswear Runway Bookends





MILAN (AP) Jeff Goldblum infused Milan Fashion Week with a certain levity on Sunday as he walked the runway at Prada in a dark overcoat that cut a dramatic silhouette.

The latest menswear collection from the two-year collaboration between Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons as co-creative directors was both elemental and festive, featuring elevated takes on everyday pieces.

We were thinking about fashion that makes sense, pieces that make sense,” Prada said in the show notes. Clothes that make people feel important, and are therefore, in themselves, important, not something to throw away.

Kyle MacLachlan and Goldblum respectively opened and closed the parade which featured eight other actors, chosen by the creators to represent real men, recognized figures, highlighting reality. Both wore long overcoats. Goldblum’s was set off dramatically with fur trim, while MacLachlan’s contrasted with sparkly pants and shirt in light blue. Closing the show, Goldblum hilariously emerged from a purple-lit tunnel, as if surprised to find himself on a track, then happily flew off. Guests in the Fondazione Prada exhibition space were seated in well-spaced velvet-covered theater seats. Outerwear and workwear formed the backbone of the collection, robust and durable pieces. Statement pieces like long overcoats were cut from technical mohair, thick along the hem and ringing the upper arms. Sometimes the shoulders were accentuated and a belt tightened at the waist for maximum shape. Designers continued their exploration of the uniform as the world returns to the office amid the coronavirus pandemic, delivering sleek, lightweight and almost shapeless jumpsuits in technical silk, leather and cotton. They replace the traditional, historical shirt/tie/bow tie, and give a new energy and reality, a younger attitude too, Simons said. The designers also gave the collection pops of color, in orange, yellow and more icy hues. The looks were finished with color-matched gloves. Trendy earrings were in the shape of robots or the new triangular Prada logo. The bags included futuristic triangular shapes or double cylinder backpacks. As the pandemic still rages on, fashion designers have different, if not opposing, views on the current moment: whether we are stepping out of the dark and into the light or it’s time to retreat. Indian designer Dhruv Kapoor has embraced the former view, in a collection that unites masculine shapes with psychedelic designs with the underlying message that mind trumps matter. I really want to push the power of the mind through this collection, Kapoor said. That’s what I want, to spread the love across the brand. Linear time is an illusion is embroidered in a burst of pink on a bespoke overcoat, a job that takes 20-25 days. Another slogan promotes parallel worlds, the notion that we can be in more than one place at a time. Felt hats with thick fringe represent dreadlocks worn by yogis and considered auspicious. By contrast, Rome-based American designer Justin Gall’s first Milan collection expressed the need to protect, to hunker down and wait. Looks could outfit squads of survivors caught in a dystopia, with a mix of padded jackets, vests and pants, layered or alternated with faux fur elements. Hoods were pulled tight over dark sunglasses, and pants alternated between heavy-duty leather with utility pockets and lightweight parachute pants. One of my motivations is survival. That’s what we’re trying to do now, Gall said backstage.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ctinsider.com/entertainment/article/Jeff-Goldblum-Kyle-MacLachlan-bookend-Prada-16779948.php The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos